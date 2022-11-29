Toy drive honors memory of Central A&M student who died in crash

ASSUMPTION — Although Christmas won't be the same for the Virden family, they are trying to make the most of it.

Keegan Virden’s birthday is Dec. 25. The village of Assumption has honored the 15-year-old Central A&M student, who died as the result of a car crash in July, by dedicating the holiday as Keegan Virden Day.

Connor Rowcliff, Keegan’s friend and teammate, also died from the accident. April 27 was also declared Connor Rowcliff Day by the mayor.

“The city encourages its residents to use April 27 as a time to volunteer to take a positive action in the community,” the proclamation stated.

According to Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Dec. 25 will be dedicated as a day of giving.

“We are encouraging people to give to this cause,” he said.

Moweaqua and Assumption residents have been collecting toys at various locations and will distribute them to children in the Central A&M School District. The event is titled Keegan’s Gifts from Heaven.

Keegan’s mother Joni Virden and godmother Kathy Templeton organized the toy drive. “It’s for the kids who need a little extra help during the holidays,” Keegan’s mother said.

Toy donation drop-off locations include Dollar General and Casey’s in both villages, Dirty Paws, Lower’s Insurance both in Moweaqua, and GSI and Freedom Oil both in Assumption. An account for financial donations is also open at First National Bank of Assumption. The funds will go towards coats, hats, and gloves.

HOW TO GIVE For more information on Keegan's Gifts from Heaven, visit the event's Facebook page.

The organizers have partnered with the school district to distribute to the children and families. “It will be up to the school to donate and distribute the presents,” Joni Virden said.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 1. “That way we have time to meet up with the counselor and get everything sorted and organized,” Templeton said. “And figure out what else we need.”

As time goes by, Assumption’s administration continues to study various options to honor the Central A&M boys who died. Areas in the park may include details on the basketball court or a football-related item, two sports the boys played in school.

“We’re tossing things around,” Page said. “It’s still kind of fresh.”