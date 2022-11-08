Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19 in Decatur

Explore Constitution Trail with Lenore who says this is the place to walk off a little Thanksgiving turkey.
David Proeber
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's annual Turkey Trot will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fairview Park.
The annual 5K/10K run and 5K walk is sponsored by Primient.
Register online at
runsignup.com by Nov. 17 or at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St., or call 217-429-3472.
The cost for the Tot Trot is $16 ($21 on race day) and $26 ($31 on race day) for the other races.
Early packet pickup will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.
PHOTOS: Runners and walkers brave the cold in the 45th annual Turkey Trot
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-01-112419.JPG
Runners start off the 5K and 10K races in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-02-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-03-112419.JPG
The Mavis family of Mount Zion all placed in their corresponding divisions during the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur. From left, Cassie Mavis, top left, Sylvia Mavis, 9, bottom left, Mark Mavis, 11, center left, Elise Mavis, 9, center, Marty Mavis, center right, Camille Mavis, 13, right.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-04-112419.JPG
Christian Soltermann, right, runs a 5K during the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-05-112419.JPG
Colby Geiser, left, and John Flora, right, run a 5K during the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur. Geiser and Flora have a friendly competition where whoever loses the race will have to wear a turkey costume in the next year's race. Geiser lost last year.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-06-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-07-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-08-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-09-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-10-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-11-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-12-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-13-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY_TURKEY_TROT-14-112419.JPG
Runners participate in the 45th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday at Fairview Park in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
