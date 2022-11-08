 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19 in Decatur

Explore Constitution Trail with Lenore who says this is the place to walk off a little Thanksgiving turkey.

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's annual Turkey Trot will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fairview Park.

The annual 5K/10K run and 5K walk is sponsored by Primient.

Register online at runsignup.com by Nov. 17 or at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St., or call 217-429-3472.

The cost for the Tot Trot is $16 ($21 on race day) and $26 ($31 on race day) for the other races.

Early packet pickup will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur. 

