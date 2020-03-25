VIDEO: Amid coronavirus precautions, woman celebrates 101st birthday in Decatur

DECATUR — Birthday celebrations shouldn’t be stopped, especially if you're turning 101.
Rebecca Pickrell’s family planned a gathering to honor their great aunt at her home in Randall Residence of Decatur Wednesday. However, because the Illinois Department of Public Health has mandated only employees and essential visitors are allowed to enter long-term care facilities because of the coronavirus, the family took the party outside. Pickrell sat inside the entrance, next to the glass door so she could see the pink accents and the sidewalk covered with birthday wishes written in sidewalk chalk.
“I hate to sit in here on this side of the wall,” Pickrell said.
Senior living facilities are among the hotspots of the pandemic nationally, and stringent safeguards have been put in place. Large cases have been reported at a nursing home in the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook, as well as in centers in Washington, West Virginia and New Jersey.
At Randall Residence, various measures are in place, including keeping residents a safe distance from others. That didn't stop Pickrell from getting recognized, though.
Moweaqua Foods employees work among the community to restock needed items
Staff and residents sang “Happy Birthday” to Pickrell during breakfast. Balloons were placed inside the entrance to the facility in honor of her birthday. She also dressed for the occasion complete with a red hat.
The outside of the entrance had flower streamers, pinwheels and other pink embellishments decorated by her family.
Pickrell said she was excited to see the decorations. “I was wondering what was going on,” she said.
The staff explained to the honoree why she couldn’t get closer. “We have to keep you safe,” said Lisa Knackmuhs, memory care coordinator. “Because of that virus or that bug.”
“To hell with the bug,” Pickrell said.
During the birthday presentation, she showed her gratitude by blowing kisses and harmonizing her own rendition of the birthday song with her great-niece Rebecca Massey and Kierra Massey, her great-great-niece. The family was able to speak to Pickrell with the help of a speaker, placed inside, and a microphone that the family had outside the door.
“We were just going to have a get-together here,” Rebecca Massey said about their previous plans. “Because last year was 100 and that was a big event.”
Massey is a teacher at Eisenhower High School. She had planned to have her life skills and special education students visit the facility to sing to Pickrell. “But because of that rule, we didn’t come,” she said about the long term care guideline.
Pickrell has lived in assisted living areas of Randall Residence for 12 years. She has other nieces and nephews, but Rebecca Massey and her daughter are the only ones living in the area. Pickrell worked as a nurse in various Illinois healthcare facilities throughout her lifetime, an accomplishment her family admires.
Wednesday’s damp weather eventually took its toll on the paper decorations, but didn’t spoil the celebration. The party broke up with the family and Pickrell waving goodbye and blowing more kisses.
And all of them yelled through the glass, “I love you.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.