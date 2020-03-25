VIDEO: Amid coronavirus precautions, woman celebrates 101st birthday in Decatur

Staff and residents sang “Happy Birthday” to Pickrell during breakfast. Balloons were placed inside the entrance to the facility in honor of her birthday. She also dressed for the occasion complete with a red hat.

The outside of the entrance had flower streamers, pinwheels and other pink embellishments decorated by her family.

Pickrell said she was excited to see the decorations. “I was wondering what was going on,” she said.

The staff explained to the honoree why she couldn’t get closer. “We have to keep you safe,” said Lisa Knackmuhs, memory care coordinator. “Because of that virus or that bug.”

“To hell with the bug,” Pickrell said.

During the birthday presentation, she showed her gratitude by blowing kisses and harmonizing her own rendition of the birthday song with her great-niece Rebecca Massey and Kierra Massey, her great-great-niece. The family was able to speak to Pickrell with the help of a speaker, placed inside, and a microphone that the family had outside the door.

“We were just going to have a get-together here,” Rebecca Massey said about their previous plans. “Because last year was 100 and that was a big event.”