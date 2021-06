Vintage baseball, music on display at Decatur event Saturday

DECATUR — The Homestead Prairie Farm will be hosting a celebration on Saturday reminiscent of a July 4 holiday event from the 1860s.

The free event will go from noon to 4 p.m.

At noon, the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Base Ball Club will play a round of games against three visiting teams: the St. Louis Unions, St. Charles Explorers and St. Louis Perfectos.

From 1 to 4 p.m., tours of the Homestead Prairie Farm and its heirloom vegetable and herb gardens will be offered.

At 2:30 p.m. Over the Hills will perform period music.

Picnic lunches are welcome. Tables and benches are provided.

The Homestead Prairie Farm is at 3939 Nearing Lane. For more information, visit MaconCountyConservation.org.

