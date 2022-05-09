 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vintage farming event in Argenta scheduled for Saturday

ARGENTA — “Farming in the 50s” will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14, in downtown Argenta.

More than 35 vintage tractors, vintage engine exhibits and other antiques will be exhibited at the free events, along with various handmade items made by area crafters.

Bargenta, Smoking Jayson’s, and Kups & Kones Coffee and Ice Cream Shop will offer food and beverages.

More exhibits will be available throughout downtown Argenta and at Garriott’s Antiques. A rain date for the event will be May 21.

Organizers include several Argenta-area partners, led by Annella Farms, Argenta.

Those who wish to exhibit in the tractor show can contact Martin Bayless at 217-201-3580.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

