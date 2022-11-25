Voting open for Decatur's Christmas Card Lane

The community holiday art project will feature 19 greeting cards made using 4-foot-by-6-foot plywood. The cards will be on display through Dec. 30 in downtown Decatur's Preston Jackson Park.

Each holiday design for the outdoor exhibit and competition was created by local artists and groups. They were also erected with the help of Lutheran School Association students.

The community can vote online for their favorite card designs now through Dec. 24. Individuals may vote only once at www.decaturarts.org/vote.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three designs; first prize will be $200, second prize is $100 and third prize is $50.

The program is sponsored Dynagraphics, Lowe's, and assisted by the Mount Zion Lions Park and the City of Decatur.

For more information, contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at 217-423-3189 or visit www.decaturarts.org/community-arts/Christmas-Card-Lane/.