Voting open for Decatur's Christmas Card Lane

Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” exhibits are shown at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Voting for the
Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” is now open.
The community holiday art project will feature 19 greeting cards made using 4-foot-by-6-foot plywood. The cards will be on display through Dec. 30 in downtown Decatur's Preston Jackson Park.
Each holiday design for the outdoor exhibit and competition was created by local artists and groups. They were also erected with the help of Lutheran School Association students.
A display from Habitat for Humanity is shown Monday in the Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The community can vote online for their favorite card designs now through Dec. 24. Individuals may vote only once at
www.decaturarts.org/vote.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three designs; first prize will be $200, second prize is $100 and third prize is $50.
The program is sponsored Dynagraphics, Lowe's, and assisted by the Mount Zion Lions Park and the City of Decatur.
For more information, contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at 217-423-3189 or visit
www.decaturarts.org/community-arts/Christmas-Card-Lane/.
Photos: Christmas Card Lane displays decorate Decatur
#1 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#2 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#3 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#4 in Decatur Area Arts CouncilÕs ÒChristmas Card LaneÓ competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#5 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#6 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#7 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#8 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#9 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#10 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#11 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#12 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#13 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#14 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#15 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#16 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#17 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#18 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
#19 in Decatur Area Arts Council’s “Christmas Card Lane” competition at Preston Jackson Park in Decatur on Monday. The displays from local artists and groups will be up through Dec. 30.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!