Watch now: A backyard warrior from Niantic gets her wish

NIANTIC — Little but mighty 5-year-old Aria Maddox wished she may and wished she might become an "American Ninja Warrior," just like on her favorite TV show, and her wish came true Sunday afternoon in her rural Niantic backyard.

Make-A-Wish Illinois stepped up to make it happen and commissioned the building of an obstacle course with rope swing, climbing challenges and even a warped wall, just like the one Aria is glued to the screen watching on television.

The completed course was unveiled with a party featuring food, guest appearances by cartoon characters and a surprise visit by the Niantic Fire Department on a gloriously sunny afternoon filled with fun and excitement for a shy girl who richly deserved something nice.

Her parents, Jennifer and Troy Maddox, explained that their adventuresome daughter was born with congenital heart disease that will overshadow her all her life. It means she has to be careful how she exerts herself, but a carefully scaled down Ninja course fits within her wheelhouse and Aria’s shyness soon gave way to smiles flashed at Mom and Dad as she tested out every inch of her challenging wish.

“She just loves 'American Ninja Warrior' so much,” said Jennifer, 41. “She jumps around from couch to couch in the living room and tries to make her own course. What Make-A-Wish has done is just awesome for her.”

Aria originally had wish plans to go to a Disney theme park in 2020 but that got KO’ed by the arrival of COVID-19. Watching their happy warrior bounce around the house when her show was on inspired the family to think again and come up with a wish that was not only inventive but, unlike a Disney trip, will last for years.

“I’ve been doing this for seven years and this is my first Ninja course,” said Kourtney Kantor, whose title is Wish Granter with Make-A-Wish Illinois.

“I am always amazed at the wishes the kids come up with, you just never know. And here’s a wish Aria can grow into; this is just perfect for her.”

The visiting cartoon characters included, of course, Mickey Mouse, and he was accompanied by Sonic, Stitch and a representative Minion. They arrived courtesy of the Decatur-based Shemilah Outreach Center, the organization created by bereaved father Shemuel Sanders to honor the memory of his slain daughter Shemilah.

The center spends much of its time finding positive activities for young people and trying to combat street violence. But when it heard that a child near Decatur was having her wish fulfilled and some cartoon heroes would enhance the experience, it was happy to oblige.

“You know that this is just an awesome cause and that is what we are all about,” said Shemuel Sanders, who was chosen as Decatur’s Citizen of the Year in April. “We wanted to come and make a difference.”