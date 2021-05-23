Watch now: After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clinton's MayDays Festival returns

"The people are friendly and the business seems to be pretty good," she said before adding a caveat. "It seems like every festival I've been to this year has been just a little quieter, really, because of COVID. I think people are ready to get back out and get social again — it's picking up (Sunday) more than it did Friday, which is good."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also featured during the festival was a waterball competition among members of the Clinton Fire Department, as well as a pork chop dinner provided by the American Legion. Angela Marstein, Adjutant of Crang-Bennett American Legion Post 103 said the ticket sales for Friday's meal were about as expected.

"There wasn't as much traffic as there was prior due to COVID," she said, estimating the organization sold about 50 tickets which went for $10 per adult and $6 per child, of which there were only two purchased.

For Jason Hewerdine's family, the event came with multiple draws. For one thing, the family has attended the festival each year since moving to Clinton three years ago, making it an annual tradition.

For another, they "enjoy riding the rides," Jason said.