Watch now: At Decatur's Dove Inc., it's never too early to plan for Christmas

For social service agencies, such as Dove, Inc,. Christmas 2020 was challenging. Dove was able to use the open space of the former Kroger store in Fairview Plaza to prepare the Christmas baskets. “We really got to spread things out, and as far as I know no one wound up sick from helping out or coming in to get gifts for their kids,” Williams said.

In the past, Dove had partnered with Northeast Community Fund for the Christmas giveaway. “Last year we also ended up partnering with the Salvation Army, which was great,” Williams said. “It made sense, considering we were all working toward the same goal, which is helping families at Christmas time.”

The additional organization also meant they would be serving more children than ever before. During last year’s Christmas season, the Dove staff served 2,099 children, an increase from the 1,779 served the previous year.

Along with food baskets, Dove also has taken over responsibility for the Toys for Tots Christmas toy drive during the past two holiday seasons. “Which has been a blessing because we need a lot of toys to serve that many kids,” Williams said.