Watch now: At Decatur's Dove Inc., it's never too early to plan for Christmas

DECATUR — Memorial Day is just around the corner, which ushers in a host of summer holidays.
But Christmas, even though it is more than 200 days away, still crosses Angela Williams' radar.
Throughout the year the Dove, Inc. Christmas Basket coordinator studies what the they learned from the previous year's event, and uses that new knowledge to adjust and prepare for the future.
“The program seems to grow a little more every year, and each year we wind up changing the process to try and be more efficient so things will run more smoothly at crunch time,” Williams said. “We’re starting earlier this year so that we can have more time to brainstorm and reach out to our partners and volunteers to hopefully keep improving things and making the program better.”
The holidays are never far from the mind of the Dove staff.
Every once in a while Barb Blakey, the director of Volunteers and Community Relations, steps outside the building on South Union Street to plug in the string of lights draped around four large evergreen trees. Each has its own color.
The golden lights represent the agency’s 50th anniversary. The red lights honor the clients in the Homeward Bound program. The multi-colored lights represent the various programs associated with Dove. And the purple highlights the issues with domestic violence.
“I’d like to triple the lights,” Blakey said.
For social service agencies, such as Dove, Inc,. Christmas 2020 was challenging. Dove was able to use the open space of the former Kroger store in Fairview Plaza to prepare the Christmas baskets. “We really got to spread things out, and as far as I know no one wound up sick from helping out or coming in to get gifts for their kids,” Williams said.
In the past, Dove had partnered with Northeast Community Fund for the Christmas giveaway. “Last year we also ended up partnering with the Salvation Army, which was great,” Williams said. “It made sense, considering we were all working toward the same goal, which is helping families at Christmas time.”
The additional organization also meant they would be serving more children than ever before. During last year’s Christmas season, the Dove staff served 2,099 children, an increase from the 1,779 served the previous year.
Along with food baskets, Dove also has taken over responsibility for the Toys for Tots Christmas toy drive during the past two holiday seasons. “Which has been a blessing because we need a lot of toys to serve that many kids,” Williams said.
Although they were able to distribute much of the food and gifts during the holidays, the agencies don’t do it alone. Williams tries to motivate the community months in advance of the holiday rush.
“Getting started so early and keeping people looped in is helpful in that it makes people think about the program ahead of time,” she said. “Whether it helps them decide to do an early donation drive of some sort, or to consider their schedules early on if they’re wanting to volunteer.”
Throughout the year, Williams will receive homemade and store-bought Christmas stockings, hats, gloves and scarves.
“Toys, we kind of want to wait for, because we don’t have a whole lot of storage space for that kind of stuff,” Williams said. “But keep us in mind as we get closer.”
Williams has already begun asking for black garbage bags. “Each family that goes around shopping for their children gets a black bag to put all the gifts in so that when they take it in the house the kids can’t see what’s coming in,” she said. “We go through a lot of those.”
Organizations are always in need of volunteers at Christmas. The process of preparing the baskets can take almost two weeks, which includes sorting through donations as well as categorizing toys and gifts by age group and families.
Dove employees Madelyn Meyer and Melissa Garadi volunteered for last year’s Christmas Basket program. They are already preparing for the upcoming holidays. “It takes a lot of donations and people helping out,” Meyer said. “We’ve got to start collecting early.”
“I keep thinking about what we are going to do better,” Garadi said. “I don’t even think about last year.”
The staff recommends groups, clubs and teams organize volunteer time now. “You can’t really wait for Christmas time, because everybody’s just too busy,” Blakey said. “And they’ll be ready ahead of time.”
The agencies use a referral system through other agencies and local schools to find the families in need. Dove also organizes the volunteers. “Making sure we have enough people on board to assist those on the list in picking out gifts and making sure the 'shopping' experience goes smoothly,” Williams said. “There are so many opportunities to get involved.”
Dove operates on donations, according to Williams. “Whether that’s new toys, wrapping paper and tape, stockings, or monetary,” she said. “The money that’s donated goes to shopping for anything we run short on, because we want to be able to give each family as much of a complete Christmas as possible.”
