Watch now: Baby TALK, Empowerment Opportunity Center celebrate new quarters

DECATUR — Families in Decatur in need of almost any kind of social services will find it more convenient to get to those offices now.

On Thursday, Empowerment Opportunity Center and Baby TALK shared a ribbon-cutting at their new facilities on the Crossing Healthcare campus. The $24 million facility of 80,000 square feet is thanks to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Buffett was on hand for the ceremony.

“What a great day,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Having services from birth to senior services, and being able to offer healthcare to job training, we are very blessed in our community to have these facilities.”

The campus also includes Northeast Community Fund.

Baby TALK was formerly spread among four different locations, said Executive Director Cindy Bardeleben, and having the entire facility under one roof is a welcome change. Having Empowerment Opportunity Center, formerly Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation, in the same building is even better, she said.

“We really can collaborate and streamline our services and our work,” she said. “It is better for our staff and our budgets, and really, it's better for our families and our clients, because they can come to one place and have access to a lot of resources.”

Baby TALK has 40 classrooms that will be able to serve 500 children from birth to age 5. All the classrooms are large and filled with natural light and have access to outdoor play areas. The nurse and dietitian have an office of their own, there's a private room for breastfeeding if moms choose to use it, a large lobby shared by the two agencies with plenty of comfortable couches and chairs, and over the course of a typical year, Bardeleben said, they will serve about 9,000 people.

Empowerment's former name, said Executive Director Tara Murray, didn't adequately describe what they do, so the board and staff put their heads together and came up with the new name to use for the new location.

“We hoped to develop a name and brand that better communicates what we do and what we're all about,” Murray said. “We felt like (empowerment and opportunity) really represent our goals. Our services remain the same.”

The hope in moving to the new building was that everything people might need would be more accessible in a central location, she said.

“Oftentimes, clients find themselves running all over town, from one agency to another to meet all their needs, and we hope that by having all of our programs here, along with Baby TALK and Crossing and Northeast, that it makes it easier for people to get the things they need in a more efficient manner, knowing they have a lot of other things going on in their lives as well,” she said.

