Watch now: CEO regrets 'tough decisions' as Macon Resources, Inc. programs go away

DECATUR — Amy Bliefnick, the president and CEO of Macon Resources, Inc., said running a business sometimes means having to make very tough, and very unpleasant, decisions.

She said two of those decisions are the pending closure of MRI’s Kid's Connection after school and summer care program and the loss of MRI’s respite care service for special needs children.

Parents have howled in protest at the loss of both programs and Bliefnick said Tuesday she felt their pain. But she said stresses and some financial strains caused by coping with the COVID-19 epidemic and its disruptions helped propel the closure decision, along with the knowledge the Decatur School District will now be offering free before- and after-school care to all children.

“Let me tell you that, in many ways, it's a heartbreaking decision to have to close any program, especially when there is a need in the community,” Bliefnick added. “But we were at the point where we needed to make tough decisions going forward, and these were some of them.”

She said MRI was now working with the school district to try and make sure its programs don’t end in August before the school year gets rolling. She said the Decatur schools program will also offer respite care which she hopes many of the 16 or so school-age kids now getting help through the MRI respite program can take advantage of.

Bliefnick confirmed that some staff positions will be affected by the changes but said efforts will be made to rehire those staff to fill existing jobs with MRI or help them find new positions in local daycares.

“All daycares are short-staffed,” she said.

Bliefnick said MRI’s prime mission was serving kids with developmental disabilities and the organization had “tons of programs” that will continue to support the goal of helping students and their families. “Our hope and goal is to build those kinds of programs outside of daycare,” she added. “All the programs are very active.”

Parents, however, remain unhappy and unsure what the future will hold for them and their kids. Decatur mom Rebecca Kitchens, whose 5-year-old daughter Cadence has autism and loves her teachers at MRI, said finding affordable slots in quality care programs is almost mission impossible. “It’s so expensive and difficult, a lot of parents like me just end up having to stay home instead,” she explained.

“Losing the MRI facilities is just a perfect storm for my family.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

