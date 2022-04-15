Watch now: Charleston girl beats the odds and embraces life

CHARLESTON — Ma’Liyah White is living against the odds.

But for a 10-year-old girl who has managed to cheat death, everything now seems more than possible.

The improbable story of her trek back from the edge of darkness resonates in this Easter season of profound hope and belief in the power of resurrection.

Ma’Liyah’s tale is one of love and courage and faith that shines bright for her family and friends and makes them want to reach out a hand to her, to help the little girl gradually regaining all the faculties of the beautiful person she was before tragedy tried so hard to claw her away.

That tragedy arrived Jan. 15 when Ma’Liyah plunged through pond ice on her family’s rural home near Charleston. She had been following one of her pet dogs, Horchata, who ended up drowning in the incident. And that was almost Ma’Liyah’s fate, too, with some estimates saying her heart was stopped for more than 30 minutes before she was rescued and revived after she slid beneath the frigid waters.

She might not have made it at all but for the brave actions of 31-year-old Carlos Serafin. He was married to Ma’Liyah’s grandfather, Bill Croy, who looks after Ma’Liyah and her sister, Bailey Croy. When 8-year-old Bailey dashed into the house to raise the alarm after seeing her sister fall through, Serafin came running and plunged in after the child, struggling to save her and fighting to keep her head above water before he succumbed to the freezing waters and drowned.

“My husband loved the girls so much,” said Croy of his partner who gave the last full measure of devotion trying to save Ma’Liyah. “Carlos taught the girls that if you put good out into the world, you will have good come to you."

Croy’s gravely injured child is now working to get back to the good place in her own life. The long oxygen deprivation hurt her brain and left her in a coma for three weeks after the accident. Doctors, at first, were not optimistic.

And at one point in February, when medical teams were getting ready to implement procedures to see if she could breathe on her own, the 47-year-old Croy was given a frank assessment: “They told me to expect to ‘Let her go,’ that she wasn’t going to make it,” he said.

“So I was mentally preparing myself that my child wasn’t going to live. But then there she was, breathing on her own, and within 30 minutes of taking that tube out, she was smiling at me.”

Now being looked after at an inpatient pediatric rehabilitation facility, Ma’Liyah is zipping past one milestone after another. She still needs a wheelchair to get around but is fighting hard to learn to walk again, re-master her bladder and bowel controls and learn to eat solid food.

She talks to her family, plays jokes, laughs often and is reacquiring her math and Spanish skills, gradually relearning to be the straight A student she used to be.

“I am so thankful to hear her giggle,” said her aunt, Amanda Beals, 42. “It’s just so good to hear that giggle again.”

Croy has promised Ma’Liyah her very own cellphone if she masters walking but said it’s hard working with a girl who, despite all she has been through, still sees the funny side of everything.

“I’m trying to lift her up out of her wheelchair to help her, and she can’t move, because she finds it all very funny and starts giggling and shaking all over,” he recalled with a smile.

But it isn’t all laughs, of course, having brought someone back from the edge of death. Especially when the bills start coming in. Croy, a director of operations for McDonald’s, has good insurance but, faced with a medical emergency on this scale, the bills are no happy meal.

“Just one (helicopter) medical flight from Mattoon to Champaign, $60,000,” said Croy. “And I received a bill from a hospital two days ago where she spent six hours, and the bill was for $70,000. I feel like I am going to be pushing close to $1 million by the time it’s all said and done.”

Ma’Liyah and her family do have the advantage of being surrounded by a community of friends ready to dig deep in their pockets to help them out. School bus driver Angie Brown, for example, remembers the fun little girl from her school days and got busy organizing the biggest fundraiser the family has seen yet; t’s set for Saturday, April 30, at the Elks Lodge, 720 Sixth St. in Charleston.

It starts at 11 a.m. and features games, silent auctions, raffles, tacos and entertainment. “Angie told us that God had really put it on her heart to put this together for Ma’Liyah,” said Beals.

And the bus driver isn't the only one feeling a powerful calling to do something. School kids and their teachers have organized fundraisers and one recent “bubble gum drive,” for example, brought in $1,700.

Coles County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Lee, who worked to revive Ma’Liyah when she was first pulled out of the pond, runs a custom metal sign workshop as a sideline. He is now churning out fundraiser yard signs emblazoned with her name and colored purple — which turns out to not only be her favorite color, but also the color of an official campaign promoting water safety and drowning awareness.

“Ma’Liyah touched a lot of lives before this, and her story touches a lot of lives now,” added Beals. “People want to help.”

One big question still remains after all the bills are in and all the healing is done: How much of Ma’Liyah will eventually come back to Croy and the girl’s family and many friends?

Her grandfather doesn’t like to sugar-coat things but, given the child’s remarkable courage and progress, he sees only reasons to be decidedly optimistic. “Will she be back 100%?” he asked. “No. But will she be 95%? I am pretty sure she will be 95% to 98% back to normal.”

Beals smiles at Croy when he says that. “And everybody realizes that’s a miracle,” she said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.