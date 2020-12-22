Watch now: Christmas wishes amid tragedy, hope for Decatur family still reeling from fatal Decatur fire

DECATUR — Two heartbroken parents went shopping Tuesday night at Walmart, but the real gifts they wanted aren’t sold in any store.
Cordell Scott Sr. lost the life of his beautiful 13-year-old daughter, Ja’Nariyah, to a devastating apartment fire in Decatur on Nov. 29. His stepdaughter, Kaylyn Wendell, 7, is still fighting for her life in a Springfield hospital in after being badly injured in the same fire.
All Scott and Kaylyn’s mom, Brandi Wendell, want now is the priceless and impossible gift of having life back the way it was before the fire, and the fervently prayed-for and still possible gift of seeing Kaylyn return from the hospital as the happy, healthy child they remember.
“If it was up to me, his daughter (Ja’Nariyah) would be here and I would be gone,” said Brandi Wendell. “And I just want Kaylyn to wake up and things be normal again. But we’re all torn apart, and she is fighting for her life and it’s really hard and the only thing I can do is try and stay positive. She is still here and as her mom I’ve got to keep going for her. If she can do it, I can do it.”
Wendell said the weight of the tragedy has been hard on the family and she and Scott have been spending time apart. But they were both out shopping in the Walmart at 4224 N. Prospect Drive to provide for Kaylyn and her step-brother Cordell L. Scott, 14, and his siblings Aria, 9, and 6-year-old Za’Nya.
Their shopping trip was funded by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, and was part of a new outreach effort called “Operation Save Christmas.” It’s aim is to buy gifts for more than 150 deserving children who, due to family circumstances in a tough economic year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and all kinds of other problems, weren’t looking at seeing much under their Christmas trees.
Jacob Jenkins, the Chamber chairman, said the Scott and Wendell blended family was an extreme case of terrible hardship and loss, but there were many more families hurting for all kinds of reasons and staring down some very dark times in this season of light and hope.
“So we just wanted to make sure the kids in our urban area would have the opportunity to have some presents under the tree, and enjoy themselves,” he said. Scott and Wendell, as a special case, shopped for their own children while a team of volunteer shoppers fanned out to purchase toys for the other kids on the Chamber’s vast list.
With donations from corporations and individuals and other toys and gifts donated directly, Jenkins estimated the Chamber had north of $7,000 worth of toys and gifts to hand out to children in need who had been referred to the organization.
All those presents will be gift-wrapped and then distributed later Wednesday to the families in what Jenkins described as a “Christmas Caravan,” complete with carolers and even dancers. And he hopes this will be the start of an annual event designed to bring a jolt of good cheer to children whose parents could use a helping hand making Christmas happen.
“We just want to make sure our community felt the love and joy of this season,” he added.
