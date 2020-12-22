Watch now: Christmas wishes amid tragedy, hope for Decatur family still reeling from fatal Decatur fire

DECATUR — Two heartbroken parents went shopping Tuesday night at Walmart, but the real gifts they wanted aren’t sold in any store.

Cordell Scott Sr. lost the life of his beautiful 13-year-old daughter, Ja’Nariyah, to a devastating apartment fire in Decatur on Nov. 29. His stepdaughter, Kaylyn Wendell, 7, is still fighting for her life in a Springfield hospital in after being badly injured in the same fire.

All Scott and Kaylyn’s mom, Brandi Wendell, want now is the priceless and impossible gift of having life back the way it was before the fire, and the fervently prayed-for and still possible gift of seeing Kaylyn return from the hospital as the happy, healthy child they remember.

“If it was up to me, his daughter (Ja’Nariyah) would be here and I would be gone,” said Brandi Wendell. “And I just want Kaylyn to wake up and things be normal again. But we’re all torn apart, and she is fighting for her life and it’s really hard and the only thing I can do is try and stay positive. She is still here and as her mom I’ve got to keep going for her. If she can do it, I can do it.”