Watch now: Clinton's MayDays Festival returns
Watch now: Clinton's MayDays Festival returns

  Updated
  • 0
Gramma Nana's Kitchen co-owner Peggy Serpette

Peggy Serpette wipes down the counter of the Gramma Nana's Kitchen food truck on Sunday. The Tremont and Mackinaw-based bakery business travels all over Central Illinois, Serpette said, which is what brought her to the 29th annual MayDays Festival in Clinton. She plans to return next year since "the people were friendly (and) it seems like the business is pretty good." 

 Lyndsay Jones

CLINTON — One thing was clear Sunday afternoon: The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's MayDays Festival was back. 

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual, four-day festival kicked off on May 20, bringing live music, face painting and a travelling carnival to town — among other offerings. 

"Festivals are back — COVID is squashed," face painter Katie Vogel said with a laugh.

Vogel worked a tent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Bloomington-based theatrical face painting business, The Zoo Lady and her Zoo Crew. An art teacher at Clinton Junior High School, Vogel said the job is where she makes her summer money. 

"Getting to hang out with kids and paint their arms and give them some henna tattoos — it's just the perfect fit," she said. "We've had a fantastic turnout; normally it's pretty quiet, so this is great to have this many people coming out to visit their community." 

Adrienne Alt, The Zoo Lady and her Zoo Crew

Adrienne Alt adds sparkle to a henna tattoo at the MayDays Festival in Clinton on Sunday. Alt is a new member of Bloomington-based The Zoo Lady and her Zoo Crew, a theatrical face painting business, which posted a tent for the festival this week. 

About 30 feet away, Peggy Serpette was running Gramma Nana's food truck, serving ice cream dishes and baked goods made with "love...and lots of butter." 

This year was the first that business she runs alongside her sister, Terry Kallmbah, had brought its food truck to town, but Serpette said it probably wouldn't be the last. 

"The people are friendly and the business seems to be pretty good," she said before adding a caveat. "It seems like every festival I've been to this year has been just a little quieter, really, because of COVID. I think people are ready to get back out and get social again — it's picking up (Sunday) more than it did Friday, which is good."  

Also featured during the festival was a waterball competition among members of the Clinton Fire Department, as well as a pork chop dinner provided by the American Legion. Angela Marstein, Adjutant of Crang-Bennett American Legion Post 103 said the ticket sales for Friday's meal were about as expected. 

"There wasn't as much traffic as there was prior due to COVID," she said, estimating the organization sold about 50 tickets which went for $10 per adult and $6 per child, of which there were only two purchased. 

Hewerdine Family

The Hewerdine family gathers at Mr. Lincoln's Square in Clinton on Sunday. Dad Jason Hewerdine said he takes his children to the MayDays Festival annually since the family moved to Clinton about three years ago. The carnival rides are one of the biggest draws for the family. 

For Jason Hewerdine's family, the event came with multiple draws. For one thing, the family has attended the festival each year since moving to Clinton three years ago, making it an annual tradition. 

For another, they "enjoy riding the rides," Jason said. 

And, on Thursday night, his son, Jacob, 15, was part of the flag-raising ceremony and got to help "put one of the flags up" as a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1142. 

The ceremonial flag-raising helps kick off the event each year. 

Asked whether he felt the significance of the event — the importance of it, Jacob barely hesitated before nodding. 

"Yeah (it did)," he said. 

 

