Watch now: Decatur groups come together to provide Christmas joy

DECATUR — Joyce Perry recently went on a shopping spree for seven of her godchildren.

With so many gifts to find, she needed help. Dove staff member Vicki Veech assisted Perry with her shopping during the Christmas Care and Share toy distribution.

“We check them off as they get their toys or their hats and gloves,” Veech said.

However, Perry also had herself in mind after perusing the many toys.

“Like these Bible songs and stories,” she said, holding a DVD. “I’m going to work with them.”

All of the toys the community donated through Toys for Tots events and toy drives have made it to their destination. “This is where they land,” said Angie Williams, Christmas Care and Share coordinator.

The toy distribution was organized last week for the family shopping event, which was housed at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur. Before they could shop, each family registered for a specific time and day.

Williams organized the toy distribution through a partnership with Dove, Northeast Community Fund and Salvation Army. “We all worked together since we’re all doing the same thing, trying to serve families at Christmas with toys and food,” she said. “We just all decided to work together last year.”

The process of shopping with the families is easy, according to Veech. “Because it’s organized so good,” she said. “Otherwise it might not be as fun.”

Northeast Community Fund and Dove have been distributing toys for nearly 50 years, according to Williams. Toys for Tots provides the toys collected from the community during various toy drives.

“We all came in like Marines and took charge of getting everybody what they needed,” said Melody Scroggins, assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots. “It’s not the children’s fault that the parents can’t provide the toys, but we want the parents to be involved. They know what their kids like.”

Scroggins has helped coordinate the local event for 29 years. The Toys for Tots volunteers organize the toys from September through January. Approximately five years ago, Scroggins restructured the event to provide an opportunity for parents to select the toys, instead of simply receiving a bag full of toys designed for a specific age group. “This way they are doing something for their children,” Scroggins said.

As the years have passed, she has witnessed more families attending the distribution events. “There’s a greater need for toys,” she said.

Although more families have lined up to receive toys through the years, Scroggins has witnessed the community stepping up as well. “Macon County is the most giving county I’ve ever been in,” she said.

According to Scroggins, the donated money and toys are distributed to local residents. “We just stay right here in Macon County,” she said.

Families sign up to take part in the Care and Share event through various agencies, including Northeast Community Fund, Salvation Army and Dove as well as Baby Talk, Anna Waters Head Start and Growing Strong.

“I think people really like that we’re all working together,” Williams said. “We’re serving the same people. It just makes sense to all come together to do this event.”

Families select appropriate toys ranging in ages and genders. A personal shopper, often a volunteer or staff member from one of the agencies, assists them through the toy selections, as well as the areas devoted to hats and gloves, coats and wrapping paper.

“That gives the parents a little more of a chance to get a little more involved,” Williams said.

