Watch now: Decatur residents find comfort in gardening during pandemic

Kathy Sorensen, a board member for the Garden Club of Decatur, said the 103-member organization continues to work on projects such as an educational garden at the Children’s Museum, 55 S. Country Club Road. Sorensen said they are only allowing small groups to plant around town. They are requiring masks and that members follow social distancing rules.

“We want everyone to be safe, especially considering so many of our members are of the age most vulnerable to the virus,” Sorensen said. The club had to cancel its annual plant sale, which is its main fundraiser. Sorensen said the Master Gardeners group in Decatur also had to cancel its sale.

“We were still able to do our Children’s Museum project because all of the plants were donated by members and from Richland Community College,” Sorensen said. “But we know a lot of residents who come to our plant sales for flowers to put in their own gardens, but we just couldn’t have that sale and follow social distancing so we decided to cancel.”