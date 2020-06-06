Watch now: Decatur residents find comfort in gardening during pandemic

DECATUR — Hundreds of vegetables, fruits and herbs are harvested from the Prange family’s Decatur backyard garden each year.
The self-sustainable lifestyle they've created over the past 10 years took on an entirely new meaning this year as residents nationwide were urged to stay home and stop the spread of coronavirus.
Raphaella Prange said gardening has been especially beneficial during the pandemic when thousands are out of work, grocery store shelves are slim and mental health is a major concern.
“Not only is growing your own food a cost-saving measure, but it allows you to provide for your family,” Prange said. “There is also something very healing and soothing about putting your hands in soil and seeing something grow over the course of time.”
The state stay-at-home order that lasted over two months was loosened last month and while Gov. J.B. Pritzker allowed restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor dining with some restrictions, health officials are urging residents to wear facial coverings when in public.
Prange said she and her husband Robert use the garden as a teaching opportunity for their children, Robert, 15, and Suzanne, 12. Prange said she learned about growing fruit trees as a child and her husband’s parents had an extensive vegetable garden.
“Gardening is a family activity for us and the kids have their own chores like weeding around the vegetable plants or pruning our fruit trees,” she said. Suzanne Prange, 12, helps her mother tending to the Millikin/Dennis Lab Community Garden, 1320 W. Wood St. Prange’s husband and son are preparing a portion of land elsewhere in town to grow pumpkins.
“Now more than ever it is important for us to teach our children about having a sustainable lifestyle, from growing to canning and freezing,” Prange said. “Being home because of (COVID-19) is the perfect time to do that.”
She said everyone should try to grow something, even those with limited space. “Just starting with a small potted plant and a sunny spot in your house is a big step,” Prange said. “Having a plant in your living space will improve your air quality and just lift your spirits. Or visit one of the local gardens here.”
Community gardens have existed for some time in Decatur and while the pandemic has changed some of the annual operations, it hasn’t stopped local gardeners from planting roots throughout the city.
Kathy Sorensen, a board member for the Garden Club of Decatur, said the 103-member organization continues to work on projects such as an educational garden at the Children’s Museum, 55 S. Country Club Road. Sorensen said they are only allowing small groups to plant around town. They are requiring masks and that members follow social distancing rules.
“We want everyone to be safe, especially considering so many of our members are of the age most vulnerable to the virus,” Sorensen said. The club had to cancel its annual plant sale, which is its main fundraiser. Sorensen said the Master Gardeners group in Decatur also had to cancel its sale.
“We were still able to do our Children’s Museum project because all of the plants were donated by members and from Richland Community College,” Sorensen said. “But we know a lot of residents who come to our plant sales for flowers to put in their own gardens, but we just couldn’t have that sale and follow social distancing so we decided to cancel.”
Employees of local garden centers are juggling new restrictions while meeting the high product demand of what they have said is a busier than normal planting season. But garden centers were not allowed to reopen until May 1 under Pritzker’s executive orders.
Jeri Edwards, a co-owner of the Farmer's Market at 1805 N. Main St., said they have seen an increase in traffic since reopening in early May but this year, they are seeing a wide range of ages.
"Lots and lots of new gardeners, and it doesn't matter if they are in there teens or if they are in their 60s," Edwards said.
Jacque Garman, an assistant manager of the Garden Path, 3838 E. Lost Bridge Road, said the spring is traditionally a busy time of year anyway, but they are seeing even more customers than they normally would.
“We have seen an uptick in customer traffic,” Garman said. “... We have set things up so that people can feel comfortable coming in and walking around and we’ve worn masks and gloves.”
The Garden Path offers a variety of plants for sale and owners Rich and Marlene Starshak have set up over 30 themed displays of flowers, shrubs, vegetable and fruits plants. Tables and chairs are set up throughout the property for guests to enjoy time outdoors. The “idea garden” was set up for children to explore nature and in a fun way. They are allowed to touch and smell specific plants that are set up in front of homemade displays shaped like animals.
“This is a great way for parents to come and bring their kids just to get them out of the house for a little while,” Garman said. “All are welcome because plants just make everyone happy.”
