Watch now: Decatur sails back to a new sense of freedom on America's birthday

DECATUR — There is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.

That is what Water Rat said to Mole in Kenneth Graham’s classic “The Wind in the Willows,” and the quote couldn’t have been more apt as Central Illinois celebrated its first post-COVID-19 pandemic July 4.

Lake Decatur was busy with boaters, fishermen, water skiers and fired-up barbecues as people came out to mark their nation’s birth of freedom with a new sense of freedom themselves. The virus, at last, felt like its grip was slipping and unmasked life, and fun, was getting back to the way it was.

All of which explains why three friends — Mindy Weaver, 43, Dawn Hollar, 59, and Tina O’Brien, 44 — were bobbing around in a boat off Nelson Park accompanied by Weaver’s rescue pet Jetta, an energetic pit bull with a passion for jumping in the water when you least expect it.

The Decatur women were ready to set off to a nice beach location they know to party with friends and just generally spend the day messing about on the lake. “Absolutely, it feels like a return to normal,” said O’Brien.

Last year, with the constraints of COVID in full cry, there was no such fun and life in Illinois, which was clamped down tight with state-imposed restrictions. Now, post-vaccine rollout, Sunday’s balmy weather, clear skies and sunshine felt like a breath of fresh air, so why not make a day of it?

“We’ll spend the day on the boat and then we'll head to the Devon,” said O’Brien.

“We’ve got tickets for River Bottom,” added Weaver.

The popular River Bottom Nightmare Band and Jonny Vodka were due to play the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater at 6 p.m. in a fun show leading up to the fireworks over the lake staged by the Decatur Park District and the City of Decatur.

Both the Devon and the fireworks display battled through their own setbacks before Sunday’s happy conclusions, with the Devon having to cancel its 2020 season under the constraints of COVID. And then the fireworks looked doomed after the company that usually stages them pulled out due to staffing issues.

But, happily, a can-do July 4 spirit prevailed and the park district partnered with the city to bring in a new contractor, Central States Fireworks, to put on a $25,000 pyrotechnic display.

And the post-COVID Devon roared back with a packed entertainment lineup for July, from live bands to movies and even yoga sessions. The atmosphere everywhere Sunday felt like America was breathing a big sigh of relief after enduring a long, emotional ordeal.

“And it feels good,” said O’Brien, as the boat carrying her and two friends and the water-loving dog Jetta finally pushed off from the shore.

Not everybody got to spend the whole day partying, however. Those whose work is best done when others aren’t around to get in the way tend to work holidays, and so we found Ryan Likins busy trimming grass and tidying up the landscaping outside the Mueller Co. offices at 500 W. Eldorado St.

With the temperature moving up toward the mid-80s by noon, Likins was keeping well-hydrated with water and zipping through his appointed rounds on a big zero-turn riding mower.

“We can work when the factory is here, but it makes it twice as hard for us,” said Likins, who works for Clippers Lawn & Landscape. “This is easier.”

He got started about 9:30 a.m. and says working holidays doesn't bother him. But he was looking forward to finally being off Sunday evening.

“I’m probably going to go to the fireworks at the lake,” he said with a smile.

