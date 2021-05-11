Watch now: Decatur siblings set up shop to help their sick grandmother

DECATUR — Iymoni Wilson, 11, and her brother, Issiah Wilson Jr., 9, are budding entrepreneurs. However, their drive to succeed isn’t rooted in money.

The business moguls are raising funds for their grandmother who was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“She is just chill and laid back,” Iymoni said. “She’s funny and cool.”

For more than a week, the children have set up shop in front of their house at 1175 W. King St. selling snacks, such as candy bars, small bags of chips, fruit snacks, water and sports drinks. The monetary donations will be given directly to their grandmother.

Even before they opened for business on Tuesday, the siblings had a steady stream of customers. Although few people accepted the merchandise, many left $5, $10, and $20 bills, wishing the kids luck or offering a simple "Thank You."

“This is very cool,” Iymoni said, while her brother rushed to get the stock ready for their after-school business.