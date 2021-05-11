Watch now: Decatur siblings set up shop to help their sick grandmother

DECATUR — Iymoni Wilson, 11, and her brother, Issiah Wilson Jr., 9, are budding entrepreneurs. However, their drive to succeed isn’t rooted in money.
The business moguls are raising funds for their grandmother who was diagnosed with colon cancer.
“She is just chill and laid back,” Iymoni said. “She’s funny and cool.”
For more than a week, the children have set up shop in front of their house at 1175 W. King St. selling snacks, such as candy bars, small bags of chips, fruit snacks, water and sports drinks. The monetary donations will be given directly to their grandmother.
Even before they opened for business on Tuesday, the siblings had a steady stream of customers. Although few people accepted the merchandise, many left $5, $10, and $20 bills, wishing the kids luck or offering a simple "Thank You."
“This is very cool,” Iymoni said, while her brother rushed to get the stock ready for their after-school business.
One of their customers, Heather Fleming, lives on the west side of Decatur and wanted to help the siblings with their cause. “I know quite a few people from Facebook that have reached out and want to help,” she said. “This is what our town needs, initiative and compassion and community.”
Iymoni and Issiah's mother was surprised by the attention her children have received simply by setting up a table to sell snacks.
“It took just that one day and that one person on Facebook,” said their mother, Tamara Franklin, about the popular snack stand.
The children’s grandmother, Franklin’s mother, lives in Indiana. They hope to take more than $2,500 with them when they visit her next week. “And they are doing good so far,” Franklin said.
The children have communicated with their grandmother, expressing their excitement about the work they are doing.
“She was excited and thought it was really cool that we helped her,” Iymoni said.
The small business is an early example of the children’s future careers.
“I want to be a doctor,” Iymoni said.
“I want to be a businessman and own real estate,” her brother added.
Remember Decatur Celebration 2000? Here's a look back in photos
Remember Decatur Celebration 2000? Here's a look back in photos
That's a wrap
Wrapping up
The fun begins
Centerstage at the celebration
That's a wrap
Taylor Dayne
Taylor Dayne
The Dramatics
Meat carving
Richie Havens
Baseball greats feel at home
Gun lock distribution
Ready for rain
Eddie Money
Ice cream
One-man band show
Rain or shine
Umbrella protection
Rain cancels parade
Dreary weather
Downpour
Scrambler
Mr. Potato Head
The Tokens
Carnival fun
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR