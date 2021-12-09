Watch now: Decatur's Scovill Zoo offers winter time activities

DECATUR — Tulip and Primrose, a pair of African ring-necked doves, visited one of the recent Zoo Buddy classes at Scovill Zoo.

Since they were each 3 and 5 years old, they fit in well with the students.

Although the Scovill Zoo is closed for the season, one-time events and other activities have been scheduled for the winter, such as the PJ Party with Santa and Parents Afternoon Off.

Zoo Buddies is a year-round activity held during the second Tuesday of the month.

Elizabeth Tenney brought her grandchildren, Heidi, 5, and John Ruzicka, 3, for the first time to the Zoo Buddies monthly class.

“We wanted to see some zoo animals,” Heidi said about the visit.

Recommended for you…

Tenney’s grandchildren were visiting from Edwardsville for the week, so she wanted to provide an activity that would be fun for the family. “The zoo is an awesome place,” she said.

For Scovill Zoo Education and Volunteer Coordinator Lizzie Van Ert, the one-hour classes are ideal for the age group. The attention span of 3 to 5 year olds can be short. Therefore, the instructors provide several activities during the class time.

“We just focus on a different animal each time,” she said.

Each class has approximately 10 openings available. The class will have a discussion time about the animal, craft time, and read a story with the animal as the focus.

“We will, if we can, bring the animal to the class that we’re talking about,” Van Ert said. “If not, we might go into the zoo and go look at the animal on exhibit.”

At the end of the class, the children are sent home with a stuffed Zoo Buddy.

“That fills up the hour pretty easily,” Van Ert said.

November’s class featured Lovey Doves with Tulip and Primrose as the guests. December will focus on armored armadillos. A morning class and an afternoon class are offered for each Zoo Buddy day.

Kelly Lawrence is a swing keeper for Scovill Zoo. She is skilled with information about nearly every animal at the zoo. Van Ert and Lawrence often present the activities to the children. Lawrence raised Tulip and Primrose before they took up permanent residency at the zoo. She sat among the children explaining the doves’ lifespan, what they eat, their nests, and how they look different among each other, before she brought the doves to the children to touch and hold.

“They are very good with children,” Lawrence said about the doves. “Doves have a very soft bill, so if they were to peck, it doesn’t hurt at all.”

Tulip and Primrose are mobile zoo animals, often held or touched by little hands. Other approachable animals from past Zoo Buddy days included scorpions.

“They couldn’t pet or touch them, but they could get a really nice close-up look of the scorpions,” Van Ert said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.