Watch now: Decatur's Splash Cove set for second summer season

DECATUR — The fun is set to flow for a second year at Splash Cove.

The Decatur water park, operated by the Decatur Park District as part of Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Road, opens to the public on Saturday, May 28.

“We’re excited to get everybody back out here,” said Aquatic Director Tracy Hewitt. “To give them a place to have fun and enjoy the summer.”

Admission is $12.50 for adults 13 and older, $10.50 for children 4 to 12. Open sessions are noon to 6:30 p.m.

This year is the first as Aquatic director for Hewitt.

“I have always loved aquatics,” she said. “That’s how my fitness career started, as an aqua fitness instructor.”

Hewitt witnessed the opening of Splash Cove last year as an instructor. “I was just getting to see all the action,” she said.

Splash Cove will offer popular features, including party rentals, aqua fitness classes, river walks, lap swims and water safety classes.

New policies include mandatory state issued identification checks for visitors 16 years and older. Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Flotation devices and life jackets are available if needed.

“Our lifeguards have done a phenomenal job of being rescue ready to keep our guests safe,” Hewitt said. “They are learning everything from CPR to spinal extractions to rapid extractions and all of the different rescues that are needed to get guests in distress out of the pool.”

Hewitt continues to encourage potential employees to apply for lifeguard positions. “There’s great incentives,” she said.

Sign-on bonuses are available as well as end-of-season bonuses. “Also, refer a friend and you’ll make some cash that way too,” Hewitt said. “We want to make sure that our hourly rate is competitive, because this is an important job.”

Continuous training is provided by the park district. Applications are available at the Splash Cove Facebook page as well as online at the Decatur Park District or at the facility after its opening.

The Illinois Department of Public Health allows 999 people in the facility; however, the park district reduced the capacity to 750 to ease safety concerns.

In the past, residents spent their summers at the former Fairview Family Aquatic Center. Steps have since been taken to fill in the pool area, leaving only the bathhouse. The site will be turned into a tree nursery for the park district, “to grow and propagate trees for use in our parks,” said park district Executive Director Clay Gerhard. “The existing main water supply line and the existing fencing make it an ideal location for the tree nursery.”

The park district’s plans are to be able to finish grading and establish the nursery by the fall.

With the inaugural Splash Cove’s opening in 2021, the park district was able to take their knowledge into the upcoming summer season.

“We learned it takes a village to run the facility,” Gerhard said. “Approximately 120 part-time staff and an army of full-time staff assisting those seasonal employees are needed.”

Preparing for the water park’s summer season requires many jobs, Hewitt said.

“We have everything from maintenance to horticulture, to directors and pool managers, to lifeguards and aquatic attendants,” she said. “The amount of work that it takes to open this facility is extraordinary, everybody pulling together to offer the community this place.”

According to Gerhard, Splash Cove was appreciated and loved by the community. “We had over 55,000 visitors through the inaugural season,” he said. “We are looking forward to our second season in operation starting this Saturday.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

