Watch now: Family comes together in Decatur to decorate tree honoring fallen military service members

DECATUR — Those visiting the Decatur Civic Center this holiday season will be treated to a special Christmas tree in its lobby meant to honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Adorned in red, white and blue ornaments, the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor displays the names of servicemen and women who died while serving their country. Nearly 300 ornaments can be seen on the local tree.

“They wanted to give back and do something to honor the many Illinois fallen (service members),” Theresa Palmer said about the organizers.

The nine-foot tree is sponsored by America's Gold Star Families, a group made up of families who have lost a loved one while he or she was serving in the military.

The Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor Christmas tree will be at the Decatur Civic Center lobby until January. The local ornaments were made by DynaGraphics Inc. in Decatur.