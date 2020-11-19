 Skip to main content
Watch now: Family comes together in Decatur to decorate tree honoring fallen military service members
DECATUR — Those visiting the Decatur Civic Center this holiday season will be treated to a special Christmas tree in its lobby meant to honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Adorned in red, white and blue ornaments, the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor displays the names of servicemen and women who died while serving their country. Nearly 300 ornaments can be seen on the local tree. 

“They wanted to give back and do something to honor the many Illinois fallen (service members),” Theresa Palmer said about the organizers.

Fallen Hero Tree of Honor 10 111920.JPG

Ornaments bearing the names fallen military service members adorn the Fallen Hero Tree of Honor in the lobby of the Decatur Civic Center.

The nine-foot tree is sponsored by America's Gold Star Families, a group made up of families who have lost a loved one while he or she was serving in the military.

The Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor Christmas tree will be at the Decatur Civic Center lobby until January. The local ornaments were made by DynaGraphics Inc. in Decatur.

Watch now: Wrapping veterans with appreciation, honor in Decatur

Other Fallen Heroes Tree will be displayed at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington and the Peoria Riverfront Museum, although the one at the museum is being delayed because of state COVID-19 restrictions which will cause the museum to close.

The trees were provided by the Sgt. Anthony Maddox Memorial Fund.

Fallen Hero Tree of Honor 15 111920.JPG

Theresa Palmer's son, a 23-year-old Sangamon Valley High School graduate, was an interior communications electrician on the USS McCain, a guided-missile destroyer that collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug. 21, 2017, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead and five injured. His body was found six days later. The Fallen Hero Tree of Honor dedication ceremony on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The annual event takes place for Gold Star families, friends and the community to honor our heroes. A formal ceremony will not take place, but the organization continues to host the decorated trees, which includes approximately 300 hand crafted ornaments of military service men and women who gave their lives in the defense of our nation.

In the past, ceremonies were held to bring attention to the trees and their importance to the community and families. Local and state representatives, military officers and Gold Star family members were invited to speak.

Although there will be no ceremony this year because of COVID restrictions, members of the Palmer family carefully organized the ornaments on tables before adding them to the tree.

One of the ornaments has the name of Theresa Palmer’s son. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Palmer died Aug. 21, 2017, at the age of 23. He was one of 10 sailors lost on the warship USS John McCain after a collision with a tanker near Singapore. His mother made sure his fallen shipmates were also honored on the Decatur Christmas Fallen Heroes Tree.

Fallen Hero Tree of Honor 12 111920.JPG

Ornaments bearing the names of fallen military service members fill a table Thursday in the Decatur Civic Center lobby.

The Palmer family has participated in presenting the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor for three years.

“This can be a difficult time,” said Madison Wrigley, Logan Palmer’s sister. “But it is something we can do to honor him and those that have fallen.”

Palmer_Martha 1 111920.JPG

Theresa Palmer, right, and Martha Palmer organized the ornaments that will be placed on the Fallen Hero Tree of Honor.

Along with his mother, sister and an aunt, Logan Palmer’s grandmother, Martha Palmer, was part of the decorating team. “I think it’s great that they’re doing it,” she said.

Each ornament includes the name, rank, branch, date of birth and date of death and state of the fallen service men and women. Service members’ ornaments from 40 states and various conflicts hang among other patriotic decorations.

“We even have one from the Civil War,” Theresa Palmer said.

Veteran's Day Assembly at LSA in 2019

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Gold Star ornamentS

To submit the name of a fallen service member for future Gold Star Family Tree of Honor ornaments, visit www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org.

