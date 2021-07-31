Watch now: Family Fun Day at Overlook Adventure Park a 'win-win'

As soon as Forsyth resident Kelli Langston saw an ad for Family Fun Day at Overlook Adventure Park in her church bulletin, she knew it'd be a perfect way to spend a Saturday with her kids.

"We wanted to support the community and we also love Overlook Adventure," Langston said, with four of her five kids in tow. "They love the ropes and they love the putt-putt. And ice cream was a big draw. So it was kind of a win-win."

Beyond the "fun" in the title, the event was a "win" as it was supporting a charitable cause: the Salvation Army Men's Shelter. Attendees brought monetary donations and personal hygiene items that will go toward the emergency shelter for single men.

The event was sponsored by Daniel Fultz, a Thrivent financial professional from Sullivan. Thrivent is a not-for-profit financial services company founded by Lutherans with an emphasis on charitable giving.

"We're looking for ways to maximize our impact in the community and bring people together," Fultz said. "We felt like this is a great need — helping men get back on their feet."

Kyle Karsten, director of development for the Decatur Salvation Army, said personal hygiene items like toothpaste, soap and deodorant are always high in demand for the shelter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These guys don't come with anything when they come to us," he said.

And though the organization can purchase those items, events like Saturday's can leave a lasting imprint and encourage more giving.

"I think it's wonderful to model that and teach the next generation what it's all about, even if it's not Salvation Army," Karsten said. "You know, this is what we're gonna do, we're gonna go play miniature golf, but we're gonna donate these items to guys that just don't have those things like we do in our house. What a perfect example, and really a model to teach the next generation what it's all about to get outside of ourselves and to help other people."

About 40 families signed up for the event, which went for two hours Saturday afternoon, with mini-golf, the ropes course and ice cream the main draws.

Chrissy Patterson and her husband, Andy, brought there three girls to the event, as their "kids are always begging to go on the high ropes course."

But helping out the shelter was an added bonus.

"I'm always more than willing to donate to different causes that I think are worthy in our society, in our community," Patterson, of Mount Zion, said. "So bringing some items in to donate so my kids can have a little fun is well worth it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0