Watch now: Golfing in warm fall splendor to honor a dear and absent friend, Mount Zion school board President Todd Garner

Scramble play started at 7:30 a.m. and lasted until pretty much the last of the daylight on a picture-perfect day. Talking to the players, however, visitors soon got the impression they would be out there in honor of their friend whatever the weather teed up.

“I want to be here in memory of Todd; he was a great guy and this is where he’d be today,” said player Doug Nichols. “Todd was just an honorable man in every way, a community guy; been in Decatur pretty much his whole life and just a fantastic person to be around.”

Nichols said their friendship stretched back 25 years and Garner was the first of his friends who had fallen to the virus. “It makes you realize you have to be careful with what you are doing,” he added. “Because if it could happen to someone like Todd …”

Another player, Chad Burmeister, said his absent buddy was sorely missed and had impacted many lives with everything from his sense of customer service in his professional life to the caring he showed for his friends, clients and the staff who worked for him.

“Todd Garner will be sorely missed in this community,” Burmeister added.