Watch now: Hitting the ground running in Decatur to celebrate the nation's birthday

DECATUR — Some people, from the very young to the somewhat older, like to hit the ground running on the Fourth of July.

“I do it to get my energy,” explained 5-year-old Joshua Leeper, talking about the joys of running. “I have some friends that run, too; I have a friend named Parker who runs with me.”

The young Decatur athlete had plenty more company Monday as more than 200 participants got their heart motors running and headed out on the highway for the Staley Run White & Blue event hosted by the Decatur Park District and sponsored by Primient.

There was a half mile “tot trot” race for kids like Joshua that got going at 7:30 a.m. and that was followed at 8 a.m. by a 2-mile “fun run/walk” and a 5K race for those with a little more fireworks in their veins.

The events all began and finished up outside the Splash Cove and Overlook Adventure Park facilities and the Park District made it easy to make a day and evening of it all for families.

The entry fee for the runners, for example, included the perfect way to cool off after working up a sweat in the steamy heat: admission to Splash Cove from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

That is where veteran runner Kathleen Jensen from Harristown was headed after she got done with the 5K event. “I am going to go over to Splash Cove with some of my friends and enjoy that first and then the fireworks later,” she said. “It’s going to be great.”

The Park District partnered with the City of Decatur to put on the fireworks show that was due to get underway at dusk over Lake Decatur. And before that the Imagine That Band was playing at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater while there were special deals on offer at both Scovill Zoo and Overlook Adventure Park.

Gabrielle Cliff, recreation supervisor for the park district, said the running part of the July festivities is a tradition that dates back some 40 years. She said as new facilities have become available, they’ve been blended in to give people of all ages a fun way to celebrate their nation’s birthday.

“We’ve just got a lot of things going on this weekend, a lot of good stuff,” she added.

For those who still find it hard to imagine doing anything more than running over to the barbecue or the cooler on July 4, diehard runners insist they are missing out. Jensen, decked out in a red, white and blue outfit, said running is her shortcut to feeling better.

“It’s my sport, it’s my hobby, it’s my social life, it’s my therapy,” she explained. “And you just feel really great when you are out there.”

Monday’s 5K was Jensen’s 1,202nd competitive race. She has run more than 100 marathons, including one in all 50 states and in every Canadian province as well.

FOR YOUNG RUNNERS The Decatur Park District has a "Staley Striders" summer program of running and exercise for children aged from 5 to 18. And it's not too late to join: Call the Decatur Indoor Sports Center at 217-429-3472 for details.

