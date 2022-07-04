 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOURTH OF JULY | DECATUR

Watch now: Hitting the ground running in Decatur to celebrate the nation's birthday

070522-dec-loc-fourthfun1

Young runners get underway Monday as part of the Staley Run White & Blue event hosted by the Decatur Park District. Justin Anders can be seen powering ahead to take a lead he never lost.

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — Some people, from the very young to the somewhat older, like to hit the ground running on the Fourth of July.

“I do it to get my energy,” explained 5-year-old Joshua Leeper, talking about the joys of running. “I have some friends that run, too; I have a friend named Parker who runs with me.”

The young Decatur athlete had plenty more company Monday as more than 200 participants got their heart motors running and headed out on the highway for the Staley Run White & Blue event hosted by the Decatur Park District and sponsored by Primient.

070522-dec-loc-fourthfun2

Nine-year-old Justin Anders from Dawson finishes way ahead of the pack Monday in the kids' run. He said he runs for fun and "exercise."

There was a half mile “tot trot” race for kids like Joshua that got going at 7:30 a.m. and that was followed at 8 a.m. by a 2-mile “fun run/walk” and a 5K race for those with a little more fireworks in their veins.

The events all began and finished up outside the Splash Cove and Overlook Adventure Park facilities and the Park District made it easy to make a day and evening of it all for families.

The entry fee for the runners, for example, included the perfect way to cool off after working up a sweat in the steamy heat: admission to Splash Cove from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

That is where veteran runner Kathleen Jensen from Harristown was headed after she got done with the 5K event. “I am going to go over to Splash Cove with some of my friends and enjoy that first and then the fireworks later,” she said. “It’s going to be great.”

070522-dec-loc-fourthfun3

Adult runners get going Monday as part of the Staley Run White & Blue July 4 celebrations. When they got back from their two mile or 5K events, their race tickets included admission to Splash Cove for a welcome cool-down. 

The Park District partnered with the City of Decatur to put on the fireworks show that was due to get underway at dusk over Lake Decatur. And before that the Imagine That Band was playing at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater while there were special deals on offer at both Scovill Zoo and Overlook Adventure Park.

Gabrielle Cliff, recreation supervisor for the park district, said the running part of the July festivities is a tradition that dates back some 40 years. She said as new facilities have become available, they’ve been blended in to give people of all ages a fun way to celebrate their nation’s birthday.

“We’ve just got a lot of things going on this weekend, a lot of good stuff,” she added.

For those who still find it hard to imagine doing anything more than running over to the barbecue or the cooler on July 4, diehard runners insist they are missing out. Jensen, decked out in a red, white and blue outfit, said running is her shortcut to feeling better.

070522-dec-loc-fourthfun4

Why run when you can ride? Two younger participants Monday go with the flow in the two mile Fun Run/Walk event hosted by the Decatur Park District. 

“It’s my sport, it’s my hobby, it’s my social life, it’s my therapy,” she explained. “And you just feel really great when you are out there.”

Monday’s 5K was Jensen’s 1,202nd competitive race. She has run more than 100 marathons, including one in all 50 states and in every Canadian province as well.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Related to this story

