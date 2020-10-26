Watch now: Honored youngsters help foster love of reading among their peers

“I learned that I know how to make lemonade,” Bryant said.

The recognition is important to the parents as well. “Any way you can highlight a child for something that’s as good as a reading habit or the children that love to read at an age, where that’s not always the case with some of the electronics, I think it’s awesome,” Wallace said. “And to see his reaction, it really made his day.”

Seven-year-old Macey McCroskey visits the library once a week. “It’s the highlight of her entire week,” her mother Kara McCroskey said. “And being selected (as Reader of the Week) makes her feel like she belongs.”

The second-grader said she likes to read. “I read more books than anybody I know,” she said. “So this is pretty cool.”

According to Macey’s mother, the little girl was excited about the Reader of the Week recognition and her achievement. “It helps her engage more with reading, with the community and with the librarians,” she said. “She has a very special bond with them.”