Watch now: Juneteenth brings food, music, history to Decatur Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Whitelow toddlers ran through the Nelson Park pavilion enjoying the Juneteenth fun Sunday afternoon.

Although they were a bit young to understand the history behind the celebration, their mother, China Jones, knew it was important to provide them the experience.

“We bring them to everything to learn something new,” Jones said. “I’m also learning myself.”

The community was invited to the Juneteenth Freedom Day on Sunday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. The festivities began with a free community picnic served by Vinnie Barbee and his staff in the Nelson Park pavilion.

“You know I can’t say no,” Barbee said. “And everybody else here is in a giving mood.”

The Decatur Park District event was organized by the local Juneteenth board, which included Jeanelle Keck, Jey Owens, Stacey Young, Josalin Wills, Antonio Burton, Terrence “Tat” Taylor, Leslie Risby, Rida Ellis and Chelsi Jones.

Before the food was served, speakers, which included Taylor and Pastors Cortney Carson and Tony Wilkins, addressed the crowd, acknowledging the history and importance of celebrating Juneteenth. Freedom for African American slaves was finally acknowledged on June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas. The day was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Keck also introduced a Land Acknowledgement during the opening of the festivities.

“We want to pay homage to this land,” Owens said. “This is something unique.”

According to Keck, Canada, the United States, Australia and other countries have been focusing on their indigenous populations that were displaced from their homes hundreds of years ago.

“It’s to pay tribute and acknowledge that this is land and it belonged to someone,” Keck said. "We are here today because they stewarded the land and took care of it.”

Juneteenth was an ideal event to read the dedication, Keck said. “As a marginalized people, this was the opportunity,” she said.

Placed on tables throughout the pavilion were Juneteenth facts, which were used during a trivia contest. “A lot of the questions and answers came from them,” Owens said.

The Devon stage opened with a performance by the Decatur Show Choir Complex, made up of Decatur high school and middle school students. Students were also awarded prizes for the essay contest “I Too Am America.”

“It’s derived from the poem from Langston Hughes,” Owens said. “What does that mean to you?”

The winners announced were Kalese Bond for first place and Gianna Flagg for second place in the ages 11 and under category. The 12 and older winners included Summer Bond for first place and Ni Dawson for second place.

On the Devon stage were various acts, such as Dynamic Threat Dance Team, church choirs, bands and poetry readings. The Devine Nine Greek fraternity and sorority also announced their roll call. “This is the first African American fraternity,” Owens said.

The acts and activities were introduced by emcees Jadawn Bryant and Cordell Ingram.

Vendors were located close to the stage where crowds could shop while listening to the entertainment.

Candie Lang, owner of Queen Shasta Fashion, located at 2915 N. Water St., Decatur, sells slippers, purses, sunglasses and outfits. “Pretty much a variety,” she said.

Lang set up a small version of her boutique near the Devon stage. “It seemed like a good opportunity to get our business name out there and to meet other business owners,” she said.

