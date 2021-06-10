Watch now: Juneteenth celebration set for June 19 in Decatur

DECATUR – By the time Decatur's Juneteenth celebration comes along, it could be a state holiday.

Juneteenth, hosted by the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Museum and the Human Relations Commission, will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Central Park.

Prior to the start of the festivities, a group will lay a wreath at the Macon County Courthouse in memory of Samuel Bush, a Black man who was lynched in Decatur in 1893 after being accused of raping a white woman. Following the wreath laying, the group will walk to Central Park.

“We're doing a Freedom Walk,” said Evelyn Hood, director of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society. “We usually have a parade but we decided to do this instead.”

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day, June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln in January 1863.

Texas had not freed slaves and some slaveholders had moved to the state, considering it a safe haven for the practice. The day is considered the official end of slavery in the United States and is often also called Freedom Day. In December of that year, the 13th Amendment formally abolished slavery in the United States. The following June 19, freed slaves celebrated what they called Jubilee Day, and the celebration spread to other states. Texas was the first state to make it a formally recognized holiday, in 1979, and to date, 47 states have recognized it as a holiday. It has not yet been recognized as a national holiday.

“Their thinking, back in the day (when it was first celebrated) is that Blacks never felt a part of the freedom in this country,” Hood said. “Freedom is not just for one race, and not just for one set of people.”

A new exhibit at the museum tells Bush's story and was created by the students in Mount Zion High School's African-American Experience class taught by Rich Hansen. Hansen's students create an exhibit for the museum every year and present it in the spring, though last year under COVID-19 restrictions they were unable to have their usual open house and ceremony for the presentation. Hansen and the Rev. Sam Owens, pastor of Church of Jesus Christ the Living God in Decatur, will speak during the wreath laying, with the Freedom Walk set to begin at 10:45 a.m.

Hood said this year's event is different, with a lineup of activities and entertainment for all ages. Mr. Taps, a dancer she met in Chicago, will perform, and vendors include Mary Kay, jewelry, and food from barbecue to snow cones. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a free T-shirt.

Mr. Taps, whose real name is Ayrie King III, has performed in Decatur before and is also an actor who has appeared in such films as "The Fugitive," starring Harrison Ford.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will also be at the event to assist people who need help due to the COVID-19 impact on the economy.

Hood is also encouraging attendees to wear their bell bottoms. “It's kind of old school,” she said, laughing.

There will be double Dutch for the kids and young at heart, Motown music, and a fashion show of women in church hats.

“We welcome all,” Hood said. “It's a diverse program and we want everyone to help us celebrate.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

