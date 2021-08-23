Watch now: Kids learn the art of shooting clay pigeons in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — With a friendly but insistent warning from an instructor to keep their “booger finger” away from the trigger until it was safe to shoot, a bunch of children got ready Sunday to use shotguns to try and end the brief flightpath of clay pigeons.

Many of the bright orange and fast-moving but lifeless birds were destined to dive unscathed into the cornfields surrounding the Warrensburg Sportsman Club. But the smiling neophyte shooters didn’t seem to mind and they were constantly peppered with words of encouragement from teachers like Larry Schultz.

“Doing this is very rewarding,” said Schultz, 56. “I love being able to pass the shooting sport on to the next generation.”

Schultz is a board member of the Lincolnland Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever organization, which hosted what it described as a “Family Fun Shoot” at the Warrensburg club.

It was open to the public and free, along with a hamburger and hot dog lunch. And while anyone could shoot, the target audience was children and introducing them to the hand-eye coordination challenge of shooting. All ages were catered for and, for those too small to hold a shotgun, there were airsoft weapons and archery available.

“I prefer archery,” said 13-year-old Kalissa Johnson, who nonetheless was giving some clay pigeons anxious moments along with her sister Zeta, 11. “But I have done this (fired shotguns) before,” added Kalissa.

Their mom, Patricia Hobson, said the girls come from a hunting family and any chance to practice their skills is welcome. “This is a nice event because they can see their peers, they’re not trying to shoot against adults,” she explained.

“They can see that it’s OK to miss.”

The 100-strong membership of Lincolnland Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever prefers hunting real birds that make delicious entrees, and a big part of what they do is fighting to preserve habitat so the birds can thrive. Club President Dan Reynolds said it’s in everyone’s best interest to encourage future potential hunters who will care enough to ensure their quarry gets a shot at survival.

“Last year we netted about $18,000 in fundraising,” added Reynolds, with the money used to help safeguard the populations of the wild birds.

The club does most of its fundraising at a big annual banquet, the same banquet that underwrote the costs of the Family Fun Shoot — along with numerous door prizes — and Sunday’s event has been an annual fixture for the last 15 years until shot down by COVID-19 last year.

Reynolds said shooting live or clay, you can load yourself with a lot of personal satisfaction in mastering the art of being able to hit a moving target. But it can take a while.

“I first picked up a shotgun when I was 14,” said a modest Reynolds, who is now 61. “And, well, I’m OK at it.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

