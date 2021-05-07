Watch now: New Macon County moms find peace amid a pandemic

DECATUR — For new moms, their first Mother’s Day can be an exciting holiday.
Welcoming a new addition to the family can be a challenge, especially amid a global pandemic.
Mothers of some of Macon County's newest community members discuss their experiences. As one would expected, they faced the challenges head on.
That is what mother's do, after all.
Lauren Morrell and her daughter Lillian
The phrase "a new normal" has its own meaning for Lauren Morrell and her husband, John. The Decatur couple welcomed Lillian to the family four months ago.
Morrell, 24, has been bonding with daughter as well as most new moms. “I don’t know anything different,” she said. “It’s normal I guess.”
Morrell’s job allows her to work from home. As a medical staff specialist, she makes sure the medical staff have their credentials. “It’s just me,” she said about the position. “So it’s a lot of work to do every single day. So I have to have somebody watch her.”
The job of a mother, especially of an infant, requires patience, quickness and concentration. “She’s a full-time job herself,” Morrell said.
Morrell’s mother-in-law babysits during the day, while her husband works outside of the home. Her own mother lives in Florida. Although COVID altered travel plans, Morrell’s mother was able to stay with the growing family before and after Lillian's birth. “She Facetimes her every day and gets mad at me if I don’t send her pictures every single day,” Morrell said.
Morrell’s father has health issues and has had limited visits with the new family. The young couple traveled to Florida two months ago so her father could meet his new granddaughter. “I wish he would have been able to be there for her birth,” Morrell said.
Some of the traditional baby celebrations were updated, such as a baby shower. “It was a couple of people,” Morrell said.
Before she was married and started her family, Morrell said she envisioned the hospital scene, with family standing around passing her child from arms to arms. “But it was kind of nice, not having anybody in the delivery room,” she said. “It was kind of intimate just having John there.”
“But it was kind of a pain,” her husband said. “Once my name was down, it was just me. We couldn’t swap people.”
Although the couple was not able to attend birthing classes, they were given options for online meetings. “But they were $50,” she said. “And I didn’t want to pay for them.”
Elizabeth Potter and her son Lincoln
Elizabeth Potter, 24, knew her son Lincoln was on his way shortly before the country began to quarantine. Her dream of a family-filled pregnancy was extinguished.
“I just thought I’d be surrounded by my loved ones and that they’d get to see me grow. We’d get to be together for a shower,” she said. “And they’d get to be there for the birth of our child.”
Lincoln Ripple was born in August, allowing the family to have an outdoor baby shower. “It was still nice, but it was social distance, of course, and everybody had masks on,” she said.
In the hospital, visitors were also limited to close family members, including his father, Wade Ripple, grandparents and an aunt.
The Decatur couple traveled to Bloomington for a water delivery. The choice made the experience as pleasant as possible for the new parents. “We did it all natural and he was delivered in the water,” Potter said.
According to Potter, the experience is less traumatic for the child. “They’re going from fluid to fluid,” she said. “They don’t take their first breath until they hit air.”
The pregnancy went well for the couple with no sicknesses, including COVID-19. Potter is a surgical technologist, working at St. John’s Hospital during her pregnancy and now at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Plans for Mother’s Day will continue to be limited. “Maybe stop by our own moms’ houses and grandmas and give them some love,” Potter said. “Definitely keeping it small.”
With a vulnerable infant, the couple limit visits. “We would love for all of our family and friends to get to hold him,” Potter said. “With today what is going on, it’s just not possible.”
Zoom meetings and porch visits have been an option. “It’s not as nice as being snuggle up to, but the interaction is good for him,” Potter said.
The new mom said she is looking forward to celebrating her first Mother’s Day. “It’s fun to have a day where you’re appreciated as a mom,” she said. “And it definitely makes me appreciate the women in my life more, going through it myself.”
Amber Cruz-Taylor and her son Ezra
Seven-month-old Ezra Taylor is not the first child for Amber Cruz-Taylor and her husband Terrence “Tat” Taylor.
Dad has a 16-year-old daughter. Mom has an 18-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.
“We both started all over again,” she said.
The pandemic did not stop the couple from enjoying their special time. “This was my best pregnancy,” Cruz-Taylor said. “It’s because I worked out until I couldn’t work out anymore, probably two to three weeks before I had him.”
Cruz-Taylor, 38, is an instructor at the St. John’s College of Nursing. After the pandemic altered classes, she was able to stay home through the rest of her pregnancy. The family is close, allowing for few interactions with others. “But it was really hard,” she said.
Messaging, Facetime and other technical opportunities kept friends and other family members in contact with the growing family. “It was different,” Cruz-Taylor said.
As a nurse and experienced mother, she felt prepared for the delivery. However, she had new concerns brought on by the pandemic. “I was scared that I wouldn’t be able to have Terrence there,” Cruz-Taylor said. “Some people were going into the hospital and it was just them. I was really not wanting that to happen.”
The delivery went well with her husband by her side.
The parties to celebrate the family’s new addition were adjusted. With a ten-year gap between children, Cruz-Taylor had a drive-through baby shower. “We set up a little table in the garage,” she said. “People really just drove up to our house. I either went out and got the gift or they would bring it up to the garage. We would give them a cupcake. Then they left.”
Plans for Mother’s Day will be just as simple. “We’ll just spend time with my mom, probably Terrence’s mom,” Cruz-Taylor said. “It’ll still be pretty small.”
Tressa James and her sons Jean Pierre and John
Tressa James, 50, has been celebrating Mother’s Day with her family in Harristown for several years. But not everyone in the home is familiar with the holiday. James and her family welcomed Jean Pierre, 14, and John, 11, who were recently adopted from Columbia. “This is their first time celebrating Mother’s Day,” James said.
The James family consisted of five adopted children, before the new additions arrived for a visit in 2019. “We felt like we were done,” James said. “But they called us six times asking us to host these two boys.”
After prayers for guidance, James and her husband Theodore decided to accept the boys in hopes of finding them a permanent home in the United States. “During that time we tried to reach out to different families,” James said. “But we developed a strong bond with them and we couldn’t see our lives without them.”
Discussions and more prayers helped make the decision to adopt Jean Pierre and John themselves. The boys had to return to Columbia after the paperwork began. The process took longer than other adoptions because the global pandemic had affected two countries. “Everything was slowed down so much,” James said.
By November 2020, the James family had grown by two. “They’re back for good and they’re ours,” their mom said. “They are very acclimated into our family. It seems like they’ve been here forever.”
The family consists of adult children Ian and Valentina, both living outside of the home, Nathan, 19, Lizzy, 16, Colby, 14, and now Jean Pierre and John. “They’re the babies of the family,” James said.
Although Mother’s Day is a new holiday, the young boys have learned how special it is through their siblings. In the past, the children have left messages around the house written with dry erase markers. Before the holiday, John had already sent a message to his mother. Written on the dishwasher door was a note expressing his appreciation for his mother. “The first day I came I was so happy to have a mom and family,” he wrote.
Traditional Mother’s Day activities include church services and family gardening. “They always buy me flowers and we plant them together,” James said.
Mother's Day Vintage ads from the Herald & Review archives
Mother's Day: Vintage ads from the Herald & Review archives
Mom's the word
Bayless TV & Appliance Mother's Day Sale
Mother likes guaranteed electrical appliances
Flower power
To mother with love
Surprise mother on her day!
Radio Shack Mother's Day sale
Maytag Mother's Day Sale
Modern pre-owned estate jewelry sale
Save on beautiful gifts at JCPenney
La-Z-Boy showcase believes Mother's Day should be a family affair
Save on an easy-to-use automatic drop coffeemaker for mom from Sears
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR