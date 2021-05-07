Watch now: New Macon County moms find peace amid a pandemic

Cruz-Taylor, 38, is an instructor at the St. John’s College of Nursing. After the pandemic altered classes, she was able to stay home through the rest of her pregnancy. The family is close, allowing for few interactions with others. “But it was really hard,” she said.

Messaging, Facetime and other technical opportunities kept friends and other family members in contact with the growing family. “It was different,” Cruz-Taylor said.

As a nurse and experienced mother, she felt prepared for the delivery. However, she had new concerns brought on by the pandemic. “I was scared that I wouldn’t be able to have Terrence there,” Cruz-Taylor said. “Some people were going into the hospital and it was just them. I was really not wanting that to happen.”

The delivery went well with her husband by her side.

The parties to celebrate the family’s new addition were adjusted. With a ten-year gap between children, Cruz-Taylor had a drive-through baby shower. “We set up a little table in the garage,” she said. “People really just drove up to our house. I either went out and got the gift or they would bring it up to the garage. We would give them a cupcake. Then they left.”