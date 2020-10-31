Watch now: New memories close out another season of Boo at the Zoo

DECATUR — Brody Jayne's face lit up when the trick-or-treating route he'd been following through Scovill Zoo came upon the penguins.
Brody, 6, and his 4-year-old brother, Owen, then watched in delight as a group of penguins simultaneously jumped into the water, chasing after food thrown by a staff member.
"I did not know they could swim that fast," the 6-year-old said, adding that getting to see the animals was the highlight of his first trip to Boo at the Zoo.
Brody attended the event dressed as Super Mario, his favorite video game character. Owen was dressed as Luigi.
"We like it and it's a lot better for the social distancing," said Kendra Jayne, the boys' mother, said of the event. "It's a great way to do it."
Saturday marked the last day of another successful Boo at the Zoo, during which the zoo's animals and treat stations share the spotlight.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some changes had to be made to this year's event. Among the changes was a limit of 125 people being let inside the zoo every half hour and yearly staples like the train and carousel weren't in operation.
It also led to some unique ways to hand candy out to the kids. An example being some of the 10 stations sliding candy through a PVC pipe and letting trick-or-treaters catch it in their bucket at the other end.
"In the first week we had a few slots open and then after that it was sold out," zoo director Ken Frye said. "I think people have been really appreciative that we've kept the event going."
Katie Largent, 34, and her family came dressed as characters from the "Wizard of Oz." Her young children were dressed as Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, her husband as a "yellow brick road" and her parents as the Wicked Witch and an Oz guard.
"There's sort-of a multi-generational obsession with the 'Wizard of Oz,'" Largent said. Carolyn O'Dell, her mother, said they began dressing as Oz characters when Katie, who always played Dorothy, was 4 years old.
Themed family costumes were very popular Saturday. Thomas Robertson and his 5-year-old son came as "The Transformers'" Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, while his 6-month-old was the Cookie Monster and his wife was a glass of milk.
James O'Donoghue, 39, was making those first-time memories with his 2-year-old daughter, Lottie. Lottie was dressed as a Monarch butterfly while her dad, wearing a butterfly catcher outfit, carried her to each candy stop.
"It's been a theme throughout the summer," said O'Donoghue of Lottie's fascination in butterflies. "That's how we came up with the theme."
GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years
