Watch now: New memories close out another season of Boo at the Zoo

DECATUR — Brody Jayne's face lit up when the trick-or-treating route he'd been following through Scovill Zoo came upon the penguins.

Brody, 6, and his 4-year-old brother, Owen, then watched in delight as a group of penguins simultaneously jumped into the water, chasing after food thrown by a staff member.

"I did not know they could swim that fast," the 6-year-old said, adding that getting to see the animals was the highlight of his first trip to Boo at the Zoo.

Brody attended the event dressed as Super Mario, his favorite video game character. Owen was dressed as Luigi.

"We like it and it's a lot better for the social distancing," said Kendra Jayne, the boys' mother, said of the event. "It's a great way to do it."

Saturday marked the last day of another successful Boo at the Zoo, during which the zoo's animals and treat stations share the spotlight.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some changes had to be made to this year's event. Among the changes was a limit of 125 people being let inside the zoo every half hour and yearly staples like the train and carousel weren't in operation.

