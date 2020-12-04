Watch now: Project Linus continues tradition of keeping Decatur-area children warm during the holidays

DECATUR — Children need blankets to keep themselves warm during the cold nights.
Providing blankets for less fortunate children has been the goal for Project Linus, a national non-profit organization of volunteers who create the one-of-a-kind coverings.
On Friday, the local Project Linus chapter donated more than 1,100 handmade blankets to the Christmas Basket event at the former Kroger store in Fairview Plaza.
The blankets were created for infants to children up to 18 years old, according to Project Linus Vice President Mary Balagna.
“We do this year-round,” she said.
The Kroger building is being used to organize and store donated toys during the annual Toys for Tots drive. The Salvation Army has partnered with Dove, Inc. to collect the toys.
“We’re all working together to distribute toys to those who are in great need,” said Angie Williams, Dove Inc.'s Christmas Basket coordinator.
After the items have been collected, families will be invited to visit the facility to choose items for their children on Dec. 15 through 17.
The Project Linus blankets will be among the selected items. “Our families always need things like blankets,” Williams said. “They are so grateful to receive blankets for their children.”
The Project Linus volunteers have donated blankets to the event for several years.
The local chapter has approximately 250 volunteers.
“Over the pandemic, we have had people working tirelessly to make sure that we have enough for this Christmas distribution,” Balagna said. “We’ve had just an abundance of blankets. We’ve been really grateful for everybody’s help.”
Last year, Project Linus donated more than 900 blankets to the Christmas Basket event. “So this year we have about 200 more,” Balagna said.
Seventy large bags filled with various types of blankets — quilted, knitted, crocheted or made of fleece — were brought to the former Kroger building.
“All beautiful, all handmade, all new,” Balagna said.
Project Linus volunteers are not finished with their projects. With the help of donations, including a recent gift from Sam’s Club, more blankets will be made for future distributions.
According to Balagna, the volunteers hand out approximately 350 blankets each month. “We really need a lot of help in order to do that,” she said. “People just work in their homes and then they turn their blankets into our drop-off locations.”
Since it began 21 years ago, the local Project Linus chapter has delivered nearly 103,000 blankets to Central Illinois families.
“Which is good and bad,” Balagna said. “Good that we are able to serve and help and offer comfort to children. Not so good that we have such a need.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
