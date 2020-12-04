Watch now: Project Linus continues tradition of keeping Decatur-area children warm during the holidays

After the items have been collected, families will be invited to visit the facility to choose items for their children on Dec. 15 through 17.

The Project Linus blankets will be among the selected items. “Our families always need things like blankets,” Williams said. “They are so grateful to receive blankets for their children.”

The Project Linus volunteers have donated blankets to the event for several years.

The local chapter has approximately 250 volunteers.

“Over the pandemic, we have had people working tirelessly to make sure that we have enough for this Christmas distribution,” Balagna said. “We’ve had just an abundance of blankets. We’ve been really grateful for everybody’s help.”

Last year, Project Linus donated more than 900 blankets to the Christmas Basket event. “So this year we have about 200 more,” Balagna said.

Seventy large bags filled with various types of blankets — quilted, knitted, crocheted or made of fleece — were brought to the former Kroger building.

“All beautiful, all handmade, all new,” Balagna said.