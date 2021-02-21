Watch Now: Seeking fortunate adventure on the cross-country ski trails of Decatur

Watching them go and calling out a hearty farewell was their wife and mom, respectively, Kim Miller. An injured knee, casualty of non-skiing exercise, kept her confined to the role of spectator but, unlike her husband and daughter, she had some idea of what they were in for.

“My dad was big into this when I was young and so we came out here,” said Kim Miller. “But back then there were no paths and it really was cross-country, and great exercise.”

Feeling the urge to get your skis running and head out on the trails looking for adventure? Naturalist Kattina Williams said Rock Springs offers ski and boot rental anytime there is at least 4 inches of snow on the ground. “The cost is $8 for two hours or you can rent them for 24 hours and it's $20,” she said.

“There have been quite a few people out today and Saturday we had even more than that — we were having trouble keeping up with the demand for skis and shoes," Williams said.

With a high Monday predicted around 39 degrees, the chances are the snow won’t hang around much longer. Call Rock Springs at (217) 423-7708 to find out if ski conditions are favorable.

