Watch now: Years in the works, Mount Zion's Splash Pad set to open Saturday

While the new Splash Pad in Mount Zion is open to all ages, it was only the youngsters that took advantage of the new attraction during Thursday's dedication ceremony.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
MOUNT ZION — Angie Corrigan’s children Tobin and Meara were one of the first to test out the new
Splash Pad, located in Mount Zion’s Fletcher Park.
“This is going to be an extension of what we do at the rec center,” Corrigan said.
The water feature will be open for the summer season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 28.
Tobin said his favorite feature was the large bucket that slowly fills with water, then empties on anticipating visitors standing underneath. “But it’s really fun,” he said.
A bucket that dumps water on those below is expected to be one of the leading attractions in the new Splash Pad in Mount Zion.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The
newest addition to Fletcher Park has taken nine years to open.
“It started in 2013 with some very grassroots fundraising,” said Julie Miller, village administrator.
Funds were collected through various events, such as Kids Club, a Dueling Pianos show, and the Chill on the Hill event. “We raised the $36,000 it took to design the Splash Pad,” Miller said.
Fifty percent of the funds to build were collected through grants with donors providing the remaining support.
The Splash Pad was part of the master plan when the park was created in 2011. Construction began in the fall of 2021 with the opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Although Wednesday’s introduction to the community was windy and cooler than needed for a water park, the community members and their children were anxious for the water to flow.
Mayor Luke Williams admits he was fortunate to test the Splash Pad early. “I brought my kid out last year to test it. It’s very impressive,” he said. “This bucket puts out a lot of water.”
Designed to look like elements of nature with a prairie setting, the recreational water park includes more than 25 features operated by touch pad and sensors. Visitors can get wet through various sprayers, misters and the dump bucket. Plans include adding Wi-Fi for the area.
Overcast skies and cool temperatures didn't prevent some local kids from enjoying some of the features of the new Splash Pad during a dedication event Thursday in Mount Zion's Fletcher Park. The attraction, many years in the making, will officially open Saturday, May 28.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
When the Splash Pad sits idle with no visitors, the water features will shut off. A button is easily accessible to restart the fountains. According to Miller, the water flows through a recirculating system. “All the water goes through the drains into a big tank underground,” she said. “We have controls in the shed and it chlorinates the water and recirculates it back.”
25 photos of Mount Zion people and places from our archives
1983: Members of the Decatur Rotary Club and Decatur Lions Club toured the PPG Industries Inc. plant at Mount Zion. The glass plant, which closed in 1979 when a major renovation began, reopened last year.
H&R File Photo
1987: Mount Zion Youth baseball-softball programs' Dick Jones, a coach for 25 years.
H&R file photo
1987: Joe Jones, at his post, the Mount Zion Youth Baseball/Softball Program concession stand.
H&R file photo
1987: Shane Mendenhall, 7, pulls up at third base in a Mount Zion Pony League game.
H&R file photo
1989: Ben McCauley, 4, and Charlies McCauley, 7, look over a baseball card exhibit at the Decatur Civic Center. Ben has 48 cards in his collection, Charlies, more than 100. The boys are the sons of Chuck and Brenda McCauley of Mount Zion.
H&R file photo
1986: Mount Zion junior defensive tackle Sean Hubner hoists Jill Goodwin and Tracy Graumenz.
H&R file photo
1963: Mount Zion baseball team includes: front row, left to right, Joe Zucco, Dan Green, Dave Kondritz, Bob Burg, Jerry Spinner, Larry Scholz. Back row, Bernie Jacobs, Mike Stroyeck, Dale Morgan, Jack Landers, Larry Karch and Coach Nelson Nedde.
H&R file photo
1981: Edward Hull of Mount Zion believes 70 percent of small businesses are just trying to survive. Hull is owner and manager of Hull's Cabinet Shop.
H&R file photo
1989: Mount Zion's Kristen Hanover, right, and Argenta-Oreana's Selina Braden battle for the ball as Jody Foster joins the action.
H&R FILE PHOTO
1986: Tina Rutherford, 14, of Mount Zion carries a 35-pound pigmy goat from Country Folks Farm. About 200 pigmy goats competed for prizes at a show at the Scovill Children's Zoo. Dan and Marsha Rutherford are Tina's parents.
File Photo
1978: December 25 won't be only Christmas but also the end to extra work for letter carriers like Stan Taylor of Mount Zion, loaded down here with holiday letters and pages.
H&R file photo
1984: J.C. Yoder of Sugar Creek, Ohio, puts on a halter. He was attending a basic horsemanship school at Phil Farrell farm southeast of Mount Zion.
H&R file photo
1994: A sure sign of fall, Larry Harris of Mount Zion takes down his hoist motor at Lock Boat Club docks at Nelson Park.
H&R file photo
1982: Matt Fancher, 9, sits among his display of Dallas Cowboys' memorabilia at his Mount Zion home.
H&R file photo
1986: Contest winner Jack Lamont prepares to send Rocky to his last reward. Lamont of Mount Zion won the lobster by correctly guessing its weight at the Mount Zion Kroger supermarket.
H&R file photo
1985: When Janice Bates of Mount Zion, left, turned 39, her brother, Decatur Realtor Jim Masey, gave her a load of 39 bricks. Sis retaliated by giving Jim a goat for his 44th birthday.
H&R file photo
1989: Members of a Mount Zion task force against alcohol are, from left, Pete Edwards, 18; Carol Saunders, 17; Bob Licklider, 18; Julie Day, 17; Scott Howerton, 18 and Erin Lively 16.
H&R file photo
1985: Frozen Open Bowling Tournament, Mount Zion, features Tom Adcock of Decatur, left and Rick Harrison of Decatur, right.
H&R file photo
1989: Mount Zion Halloween paraders show their costumes to Woodlawn Center residents.
H&R file photo
1983: The Mount Zion Puppeteers: In front, Paul McAnelly, Doug Enlow and leader Donna Johnson; in stage, Kim Drayton, Mindy Hope, Chris Hinton and Candy Baldwin; outside stage, Mike McCleery, Steve Johnson, Tony Camden and Chris Johnson.
H&R file photo
1981: Rain didn't dampen the crowd at the Mount Zion Centennial Celebration.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
1985: Pin-setter Cody Reeves watches the ball at Frozen Open bowling tournament on New Year's Day in Mount Zion.
file photo
1989: Jeff Smothers gets down low while playing mud volleyball during the Mount Zion Pony Express Days.
file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!