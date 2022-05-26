Watch now: Years in the works, Mount Zion's Splash Pad set to open Saturday

MOUNT ZION — Angie Corrigan’s children Tobin and Meara were one of the first to test out the new Splash Pad, located in Mount Zion’s Fletcher Park.

“This is going to be an extension of what we do at the rec center,” Corrigan said.

The water feature will be open for the summer season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 28.

Tobin said his favorite feature was the large bucket that slowly fills with water, then empties on anticipating visitors standing underneath. “But it’s really fun,” he said.

The newest addition to Fletcher Park has taken nine years to open.

“It started in 2013 with some very grassroots fundraising,” said Julie Miller, village administrator.

Funds were collected through various events, such as Kids Club, a Dueling Pianos show, and the Chill on the Hill event. “We raised the $36,000 it took to design the Splash Pad,” Miller said.

Fifty percent of the funds to build were collected through grants with donors providing the remaining support.

The Splash Pad was part of the master plan when the park was created in 2011. Construction began in the fall of 2021 with the opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Although Wednesday’s introduction to the community was windy and cooler than needed for a water park, the community members and their children were anxious for the water to flow.

Mayor Luke Williams admits he was fortunate to test the Splash Pad early. “I brought my kid out last year to test it. It’s very impressive,” he said. “This bucket puts out a lot of water.”

Designed to look like elements of nature with a prairie setting, the recreational water park includes more than 25 features operated by touch pad and sensors. Visitors can get wet through various sprayers, misters and the dump bucket. Plans include adding Wi-Fi for the area.

When the Splash Pad sits idle with no visitors, the water features will shut off. A button is easily accessible to restart the fountains. According to Miller, the water flows through a recirculating system. “All the water goes through the drains into a big tank underground,” she said. “We have controls in the shed and it chlorinates the water and recirculates it back.”

