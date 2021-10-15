Where to get a pumpkin this year in Central Illinois? Check out our list 🎃

It's pumpkin patch season. Here's a look at area pumpkin producers to get your gourds.

Bart’s Pumpkin Patch, 9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. 217-454-0105. blackbartspumpkinpatch.com.

Pumpkins gathered or to pick, haunted house, prepicked produce, gift shop, wooden ship, petting zoo, corn maze, wood maze, children’s haunted house. Children’s play area open weekends. Bring a mask to wear when you are indoors or not able to social distance. No pets. Check Facebook page for special events.

Big M Pumpkin Patch, 928 E 1090 North Road, Taylorville, 217-824-6625.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. $6 admission fee includes all activities.

Hay mazes, pumpkin picking or gathering, hay rides, school tours, gourds, stalks, 5-acre corn maze.

Bomke's Patch, 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Friday Night Farm event on Oct. 15 from 4-9 p.m. 217-670-2470. bomkespatch.com.

Children's play area, foam party, corn maze, bean maze, corn cribs, bubble fun, horse drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, riddle hill rock mine, pumpkin cannon and kiddie hayrack ride.

Buxton’s Garden Farm & Flower Shop, Illinois 121, Sullivan

Open daily; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 217-728-7993.buxtonsgarden.com. Check its Facebook page for special events.

Pumpkins, gathered or to pick; mums, gift shop.

Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Playground and petting zoo, jump pad, bouncy slide, corn maze, rope maze, putt-putt golf, and pony rides. Pick-your-own apples and pumpkins.

Daniken Tree Farm, 781 IL-140, Pocahontas

Open weekends; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. 618-664-4067. danikentreefarm.com.

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride wagon, pumpkins, gourds and winter squash.

Gail’s Pumpkin Patch, 1709 2000th Ave., Beason

Open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, through Oct. 31. 217-447-3409. gailspumpkinpatch.com. Closed on Tuesdays.

Pick your own and roadside market including pumpkins, gourds, squash, ornamental corn, Nate’s Honey, crafts, straw bales, mums, barrel train ride, toddler maze, tike track, barn slide, roller slide, corn boxes, cider, apples, antique tractors, roller slide, toddler corner, goats, popcorn wagon ride and pick your own popcorn ears, pumpkin play barn and Abby’s baked goods including apple cider donuts.

Grissom Lost Creek Orchard, 680 Illinois 130, Greenup

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pumpkins, gourds, mums, hiking trails, petting zoo, maze.

Indian Knoll pumpkins, 2850 N 1000 E Road, Mechanicsburg

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. through Oct. 21. 217-827-0317. Facebook, indianknollpumpkins.com

Pumpkins, bittersweet and decorated pumpkins, large selection of specialty pumpkins and gourds, kettle corn, elephant ears, caramel apples, wagon rides, farm animals, apple cider, barrel train, face painting, pumpkin painting, burgers, brats, hand-dipped corn dogs, cider slushies and fresh baked goods

Kristin's Pumpkin Patch, 6300 Wind Tree Road, Springfield

Open 2-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 217-899-8099. kristinspumpkinpatch.com.

Pumpkins, gourds, corn maze, hayride, sunflowers and more.

Moran Pumpkin Patch, 576 County Road 1000, Neoga

Open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Straw maze, 3 acre corn maze, gravity wagon basketball, cornpit, sandboxes, barrel train ride, and pumpkin painting. Huge variety of orange pumpkins, colored pumpkins, stackable pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, broomcorn, honey, mini straw bales, and mums.

Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday. 309-454-6880. raderfamilyfarms.com.

Pumpkins, food, maze, apple blaster, activities and more.

Southfork Homestead Farms, 3000 N. 1200th St., Paris

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 217-712-9735. southforkhomesteadfarms.com.

Pumpkin Patch, food, entertainment, bouncy pillow and other attractions.

The Great Pumpkin Patch, 1749A County Road 1900 N., Arthur

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Pumpkin patch, mazes, wagon rides, concessions, animals and displays. Pumpkins, squash and gourds. The Homestead Bakery and Cucurbit Market will be open until Oct. 31, Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Did we miss one? Email lynda.margerum@lee.net.

