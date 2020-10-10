Where to get a pumpkin this year in Central Illinois? Check out our list 🎃

It's pumpkin patch season and a Halloween unlike no other. COVID-19 has changed a lot of fall traditions. Here's a look at area pumpkin producers to get your gourds.
Big M Pumpkin Patch, 928 E 1090 North Road, Taylorville, (217) 824-6625.
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 28; by appointment during week.
Hay mazes, pumpkin picking or gathering, hay rides, school tours, gourds, stalks, bale mazes, 5-acre corn maze.
Bart’s Pumpkin Patch, 9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. (217) 454-01105. www.blackbartspumpkinpatch.com.
Pumpkins gathered or to pick, haunted house, prepicked produce, gift shop, wooden ship, petting zoo, corn maze, wood maze, children’s haunted house. Children’s play area open weekends. Bring a mask to wear when you are indoors or not able to social distance. There will be NO face signs, barrel train and hayride this year. NO pets. Check our Facebook page for special events.
Buxton’s Garden Farm & Flower Shop, Route 121, Sullivan
Open daily; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (217) 728-7993. E-mail: paula@buxtonsgarden.com; buxtonsgarden.com. Check our Facebook page for special events.
Pumpkins, gathered or to pick; mums, gift shop, restrooms.
Daniken Tree Farm, 781 Illinois 140, Pocahontas
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. (618) 664-4067, (618) 664-4067. E-mail: canaanchamp@yahoo.com; danikentreefarm.com.
Pumpkins, gathered or to pick; corn maze, wagon rides, gift shop, restrooms, picnic area, playground.
Gail’s Pumpkin Patch, 1709 2000th Ave., Beason
Open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, through Oct. 31. (217) 447-3409. gail@gailspumpkinpatch.com; gailspumpkinpatch.com.
Pick your own and roadside market including pumpkins, gourds, squash, ornamental corn, Nate’s Honey, crafts, straw bales, mums, barrel train ride, toddler maze, tike track, barn slide, roller slide, corn boxes, cider, apples, antique tractors, roller slide, toddler corner, goats, popcorn wagon ride and pick your own popcorn ears, pumpkin play barn and Abby’s baked goods including apple cider donuts.
Grissom Lost Creek Orchard, 680 Route 130, Greenup
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Oct. to Dec.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Sunday. (217) 923-3736.
Pumpkins, gourds, mums, hiking trails, petting zoo, maze.
Indian Knoll pumpkins, 2850 N 1000 E Road, Mechanicsburg
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Columbus Day and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 21. By appointment only on weekdays. (217) 827-0317. E-mail: pennybliler@gmail.com; Facebook indianknollpumpkins.com
Pumpkins, bittersweet and decorated pumpkins, large selection of specialty pumpkins and gourds, kettle corn, elephant ears, caramel apples, wagon rides, farm animals, apple cider, barrel train, face painting, pumpkin painting, burgers, brats, hand-dipped corn dogs, cider slushies and fresh baked goods
The Great Pumpkin Patch, 1749A County Road 1900 N., Arthur
The Great Pumpkin Patch side of the farm will not be open to visitors. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no mazes or wagon rides, no indoor retail spaces or concessions, no animals or displays. The Homestead Bakery and Cucurbit Market will be open until Oct. 31, Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm, 16578 Airport Road, Clinton
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. (217) 736-2470 Facebook wagonwheelpumpkinfarm.com
Pumpkins gathered, pick-your-own apples, corn maze, straw or hay bale maze, child-sized hay bale maze, restrooms, picnic area, corn box, animals, hayrack rides, playground area and café.
