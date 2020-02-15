Word 'queer' increasingly popular among millennials, teens

CHICAGO — Lea Grover has used the terms bisexual and LGBTQ, but queer, she says, is a better fit.

Grover, 35, likes that queer encompasses a wider range of gender identities and sexual orientations than even LGBTQIAA, a shifting acronym that typically refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer, intersex and asexual people, and their allies.

She likes that it’s easier to say, and there’s no danger of leaving out a letter. And then, as a bisexual woman married to a cisgender man, she likes the way the term shuts down intrusive questions about her sexual history with women.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s sort of a relief” to be able to call herself queer, said Grover, a writer who lives in Chicago’s western suburbs. “It’s like here’s a word (for me), instead of all the other words.”

The word queer, spotlighted last week when the actress Jameela Jamil used it to come out on social media, is increasingly popular and accepted, with a 2016 survey finding that 90% of LGBTQ students at a college conference felt comfortable using the word to refer to sexual orientation. The Chicago Park District’s Queering the Parks initiative presented an LGBTQ prom called the MasQUEERade Ball in November, and local groups such as Chicago Queer Sober Social use the term proudly.