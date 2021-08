Meet the Illinois Festival Pageant winners

DECATUR — Sydney Daniel was crowned Illinois Festival Pageant queen during Saturday's competition at the Decatur Club.

Daniel, from Caseyville, was one of 12 women vying for the crown. The pageant also included a junior miss, pre-teen and princess competition. Side awards were presented for Best Formal and Casual Wear, Best Speech, People's Choice, Most Photogenic and Most Raffle Tickets Sold.

This year's winners:

Queen: Sydney Daniel of Caseyville

First Runner up: Kaitlyn Wilkins of Salem

Second Runner up: Madison Wall of Sullivan

Junior Miss: Delaney Epley of Pana

First Runner up: Khloe Wiegers of Winnebago

Second Runner up: Ciara Taborn of Auburn

Pre-Teen: Joli Duquenne of Normal

First Runner up: Lilly Walster of Red Bud

Second Runner up: Stella Foley of Roscoe

