Watch now: Finders Market brings vendors galore to Decatur

DECATUR — Shoppers on the lookout for the perfect find were in their comfort zone on Saturday.

Approximately 80 vendors selling vintage and homemade wares took over the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel campus during the Summer Finders Market. This year marks the eighth year for the local event.

However, this was the first trip for Cindy Richardson and her mother Mary Richardson, both from Sullivan.

“It looked interesting,” Cindy Richardson said after seeing an advertisement for the event. “But we’re just looking.”

“Angels, I collect angels,” Mary Richardson said.

According to Joy Snow, organizer of the Finders Market events, the local shopping spree is offered three times a year. The next event will be Sept. 18.

“It’s a pop-up market,” she said. “Typically they are indoor-outdoor markets.”

The vintage and handmade items included repurposed items, collectibles, antiques, and homemade products such as soaps, jewelry and food. Live entertainment also filled the banquet hall.

Emmett Hamilton brought some of his favorite finds to the event. He restores and refurbishes furniture pieces, such as tables, carts and stools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are things that I can repair,” he said.

Hamilton travels to similar events throughout Central Illinois. He meets many return customers at the Finders Market in Decatur.

“They come looking for certain things. When I walked in, I already had people running up to me with their money out,” he said. “But it’s always good to meet new people, too.”

Paige Staples returned for a second year to sell bracelets made out of the skins of old baseballs and softballs, “with their own ornaments posted on to them,” she said.

Staples sees a variety of customers walk past and stop by her table.

“We’ve got the older folks that like to have the ornaments for friends,” she said. “Then we have the young ones that especially like to play baseball.”

The six-hour shopping experience allows customers and vendors the opportunity to find something special they have been looking for.

“I’ve already made the rounds,” Hamilton said. “I take what I get and I plow it right back into buying more stuff.”

Remember these? Vintage restaurant ads from Decatur's past

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.