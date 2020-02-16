Feb. 16 horoscopes

Your birthday today (Feb. 16): Review the past, consider your options and prepare to purge whatever is weighing you down. Lighten your load and pick up speed. Change can be favorable if it's carefully considered and executed with precision. Say no when something isn't to your benefit and yes to whatever brings you joy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pick up speed and make adjustments that will save money, point you in a better direction or encourage you to walk away from situations that are no longer to your advantage.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Find out where you stand and who is on your side. The best change you can make is one that will add to your stability, not one that leads to uncertainty.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Don't rely on anyone but yourself. Personal growth and physical improvements will bring the best results. Distance yourself from critical people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — You may want to leap forward, but before you do, go over all the small but essential details to ensure that you aren't taking on more than you can handle.