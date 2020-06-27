Flick: Another way to combat early fireworks?

Tired of all the neighborhood fireworks and it’s not even July yet?
Yep — apparently Kewanee, too.
In a world of carefully-worded directives and formal government announcements, the Central Illinois town of 13,000 one day last week sent out a Twitter post to its residents that didn’t quite fit the usual mold.
It read: “We do not condone violence, but just in case the person setting off the fireworks doesn’t know yet … 90% of the community wants to throatpunch you. Knock it off and show some respect for people and pets.”
The post instantly was shared by hundreds on social media and within hours, Kewanee was being showered with “likes” for its pre-Fourth fireworks frustration and frankness in expressing that.
Someone even asked if “throatpunch” was one word or two?
Later in the day, of course, appeared another tweet: “We would like to send a sincere apology to the residents of Kewanee in regards to the Firework post early today.”
And so it goes.
As one subsequently posted: “I liked the original. Nuance is a lost art in public communication these days.”
Perhaps as interesting: that night, according to reports, no one heard any fireworks.
Aunt Jemima was a Central Illinoisan, too
With all the news about the demise of Aunt Jemima from the front of your syrup bottle, you have probably harbored many thoughts, none of which probably included Gibson City, the Ford County town.
So here’s news … “Aunt Jemima” is buried there.
Or, at least, Maxine Johnson Jackson is.
She was hired by Quaker Oats in the 1960s and 1970s to portray the “Aunt.”
A woman of note with a charming singing voice, Maxine was born and educated in Gibson, left to find the Chicago jazz scene and then fame, singing with the likes of Billy Holliday and Roy Ethridge. During World War II, she performed for the troops in Europe, to even receive recognition from British prime minister Winston Churchill.
Upon returning to the States and asked to represent the “Aunt Jemima” brand, Maxine said in a news report: “It was up to me to make it all as glamorous as possible.”
Then, after all her accomplishing, true to heart and cause, Maxine returned to Central Illinois, to care for her widowed mother and work as a registered nurse at Gibson Community Hospital and in Dwight and Paxton, too. That’s according to Ford County historical records.
During the summer of 1995, at age 79, she then quietly passed, to little note.
Her obituary in this paper was only about 120 words.
Her tombstone is in Ford County, part of an annual cemetery tour.
And now, as the image of Aunt Jemima passes, a coincidence is occurring -- Maxine’s quiet dignity and “glamorous” portrayal has finally become all the more noteworthy.
Maybe she should still be “saluted” on a syrup bottle … but as herself.
Bury my heart … in ‘Caddyshack’ reruns
That popular game — “Six Degrees To Kevin Bacon” — claims it takes only six steps to link everything back to the Hollywood actor, but here’s something we’ve learned — in many cases, it takes far fewer steps to link Bloomington-Normal to significant things.
You know that famous gopher in the 1980 movie classic, “Caddyshack,” the furry little guy who tunnels through a golf course while gyrating his hips, turning his head, as Bill Murray readies for explosives and Kenny Loggins belts out “I’m Alright.”
That gopher all started in Normal back in the late 1960s.
Pat Brymer loved such puppets.
He did puppet and marionette shows in B-N, according to news clips, graduated in 1968 from University High, then did four years in theater at Illinois State University. That’s before eventually he went to Hollywood where he gained notoriety, founding his own puppeteering company while doing “Lamb Chop” gigs with Shari Lewis and also operating mechanical puppets in such movies as “Short Circuit” and “I Married An Axe Murderer.”
And “Caddyshack.”
“In that one scene, I was underneath a wagon (operating the gopher) in a tunnel as Bill Murray tried to flood him (the gopher) out. It was like being in a mine car in a mine shaft. They had me on a trolley on a track so I could run with the gopher,” said Brymer, who was inducted in 1998 into the U High Hall of Fame.
Lifelong, Brymer’s heart was into operating puppets, as it seems.
Sadly, Pat Brymer died last week in Los Angeles at age 70. Coincidentally it was of heart failure.
