2021 WSOY Community Food Drive to be the last

DECATUR — Organizers of the WSOY Community Food Drive announced on Tuesday the 2021 annual event will be the last.

"From the humble beginning 20 years ago all the way through the record-shattering 2021 event this past October, the WSOY Community Food Drive has been a vehicle for this incredibly generous community to shine," said Brian Byers, WSOY Community Food Drive co-founder. "For 20 years, this food drive has been a remarkable achievement made possible thanks to a remarkable community."

The annual event has raised more than $1.5 million in grant funding for local pantries and food programs during the 20-year event. Organizations who benefitted from the event include the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities food pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, Reasonable Services food pantry, Blue Mound food pantry, Crossing Healthcare Prescription Garden program, Mt Zion food pantry, Big Blue Backpacks program, AMELCA, Helping Hands food pantry and God’s Shelter of Love.

Recommended for you…

With the motto, "No family should be hungry in our community," the organization has been able to collect 24 million pounds of food in that time.

This year, after two years of successful attempts collecting monetary donations only from the community, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation donated $1 million. Others to contribute include ADM, The Andreas Foundation and others in the community.

Partners with the food drive included Decatur Back and Neck Center, First Mid Bank and Trust, Skeff Distributing, First Mid Insurance, ADM, Jones and Thomas, First Christian Church, Dales Southlake Pharmacy, and Colee’s Corner Drugs, WAND-TV, the Herald and Review, Dynagraphics, Kroger, The United Way of Decatur and Mid Illinois and The Community Foundation of Macon County.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.