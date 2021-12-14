Argenta's Kups & Kones serves treats from the town's former post office

ARGENTA — Kinsley Smith recently made a special stop by Kups & Kones in Argenta for her 8th birthday. Her birthday wish was to get a couple scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream.

“It’s good,” she said, smiling with her family nearby.

The owner of Argenta’s newest restaurant, Kups & Kones, is serving up the treats he is sure others will like, just like Kinsley.

“Coffee and ice cream are two of my favorite food groups,” said Lynn Badman. “And I’ve never seen more support for something.”

The restaurant, located at 101 W. Elm St., once housed the town’s post office, then a painting company, before Badman and his wife, Tammy, purchased the building two years ago. Pieces of the post office are still visible from the dining area.

“That’s the original wall,” Badman said, pointing to the southside wall. “It’s got the mail slots.”

The Badmans purchased the building from the Buckley Paint Company. “They had owned it forever,” Badman said. “It was their painting company office.”

Badman and the Buckley family grew up near each other and had close connections. “It’s just small town stuff,” Badman said. “Our grandparents were best friends.”

The building sat empty for several years before Badman offered to purchase the small brick building. The post office moved out decades ago, according to Badman. “Back in ‘71, ‘72, they stopped using it as a post office,” he said.

In order to create a coffee and ice cream shop, the building needed to be gutted. The post office wall used as vintage decor was found sandwiched in between two other walls. Badman admits to breaking the door’s window. “I didn’t know it was there when I was tearing the wall down,” he said.

All other features to the building are new, except a vintage stove to hold the coffee supplies, a bleacher from the now-demolished Argenta-Oreana High School Kimler Gym, stools from the University of Wisconsin, and a large decorative Santa Claus.

The building’s exterior was in better shape, needing a simple power wash, tuck-pointing and a new roof. The entire process, from the day of purchase until opening day, took nearly two years.

The couple opened the business six weeks ago and have had a steady stream of customers visiting the establishment. Customers have traveled from various Central Illinois towns for the specialty coffees, ice cream, protein treats and vintage brand sodas. “We’re in the dead of winter and we’re doing all right,” Badman said.

Summer months are expected to be even more popular. “I can’t wait to see what a good hot day is going to be like,” Badman said.

The staff continues to learn and grow into their new building. Badman admits they have concocted many of their drinks with the advice from the internet. “When we first opened up, we were Googling coffee drinks,” he said. “It’s been kind of fun.”

