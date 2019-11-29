Bananas that last forever? Extending shelf life is a key weapon in the battle against food waste, and one Illinois startup is on the front lines.

Mission Produce, the largest grower, packer and shipper of Hass avocados in the world, found that ripe avocados that normally would have to be sold in two to five days once hitting retail stores lasted seven to 10 days if they were treated with Hazel’s product, said Patrick Cortes, senior director of business development at California-based Mission. Once they’d achieved maximum ripeness, which normally means they’d turn black inside within a couple of days, some treated avocados kept at room temperature were still good when they were sliced two weeks later, he said.

Mission, which has developed a branded product with Hazel called AvoLast, has completed one retail trial with the product and is about to launch two more, as well as a food service trial, Cortes said. So far he prefers it to other shelf life extension treatments the company has tested because it is easy to use.

“You just throw it in the box,” Cortes said. “It gives us the flexibility to treat the fruit at various parts of the supply chain, whether at packing or at ripening.”

Mission is investing in the technology to help retain the freshness of avocados that travel long cross-ocean journeys and help U.S. retailers save money by throwing fewer avocados away, Cortes said. On average U.S. retailers waste 5% of avocados, which also has an environmental impact, he said.