DECATUR — With her job located on the north side of Decatur, Sierra Binkley often visits food trucks parked nearby for lunch.

“I’m in the area,” she said. “And they’re not too pricey.”

The Macon County Health Department began issuing year-round permits for mobile units only a year ago. Previously, food truck owners were allowed to prepare food in their portable kitchens from March 15 through Nov. 30.

It’s the warmer weather that beckons the food trucks out on the road or back to their favorite parking spots. The colorful carts and enticing smells encourage the customers to come back, too.

“They don’t have much of that around here,” Binkley said about the festive dining locations.

Mobile units and food trucks have become a popular option among chefs and bakers, a fact not lost on those who train future chefs.

Richland Community College recently added a food truck management certificate to the list of classes. Chef Brian Tucker and his students recently opened a mobile unit as part of their lessons. The food truck is an extension of Bistro Five Thirty Seven, the culinary arts restaurant located on the college campus.

“Because food trucks are so popular right now, as the culinary program here in Decatur, we feel that it’s important to make sure that we’re preparing the students that come through our program for whatever they want to do when they get out,” he said. “Our job is to help train these students.”

An entrepreneurship class is part of their training to learn the business aspect. “Because it is a lot easier to start a food truck than it is to open a brand new restaurant,” Tucker said. “They see what it takes to run a food truck.”

The mobile unit, Bistro To Go, is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. It parked outside of Bistro Five Thirty Seven. A patio with tables and chairs is available for customers to dine outside. Plans include moving the food truck to local spots for special events. The menu will continue to change to provide various opportunities for the students, as well as customers choices. The locations, times and menu choices for Bistro To Go can be found on their Facebook page.

In the few days the food truck has been open, the turnout has been positive, Tucker said. “Just tremendous support from the school and the community,” he said.

Ffood truck foodies in the Decatur area will see another new truck this summer, but the faces behind it will be familiar.

The Mr. Softee truck has changed its name to Mimi’s Frosty.

“We had to change it. Our franchise agreement was coming to an end,” said Haley Huddleston. “We decided that what was best for us and best for our community would be to not re-sign and be fully locally-owned and operated.”

Huddleston chose the new name in honor of her mother, Mimi. “It was always a dream of hers to have an ice cream truck,” she said. “Now she’s retiring and my husband and I are taking over.”

The truck will have a new look to go with the new name.

“It’s going to look quite a bit different, but kind of the same,” Huddleston said. One of the most notable changes will be the face on the ice cream cone being replaced with colorful sprinkles.

The menu for Mimi’s Frosty will be similar to the Mr. Softee options. But Huddleston changed a few of the specialties. “I have full control and do anything I want,” she said.

The first public showing of Mimi’s Frosty will be Sunday, May 7, at the Scovill Banquet Facility.

Winter is Huddleston’s opportunity to go on vacation, since summer is the busy food truck season. “If it’s below freezing, I can’t have (the truck) out there running anyway,” she said.

