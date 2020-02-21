Bizou in downtown Decatur closes

DECATUR — The North Main Street restaurant Bizou has closed, its owner said Friday.

Karen Hawkins said the eatery served its last meal last week. She would not elaborate about the reasons behind the closure.

She refused to provide any other information regarding the downtown restaurant, located at 259 N. Main St, Decatur.

Bizou, at 259 N. Main St., opened in 2000 by Robbie McGrath and T.J. Vaughn. The restaurant was known for its French cuisine, such as Escargot and Pork Osso Bucco.

Hawkins, a former owner of Robbies Grille and Bizou's bar manager for about four years, became new owner in 2016.

