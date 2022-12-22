Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken opens for business

DECATUR — Just as the owners promised a month ago, Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken, located at 1601 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, opened the restaurant and store just days before Christmas.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Alyth Owda and Sajed Qattoum opened the new establishment on Tuesday. “We serve meat and groceries, breads, cakes, candy, seasonings and sauces,” Owda said.

The new business includes several items from the Shark's Fish & Chicken menu on East Prairie Avenue, Decatur. Qattoum is co-owner of both restaurants.

“We don’t serve sandwiches,” Owda said. “The fried food, and the cajun seafood is our house special.”

The seafood boil is a favorite among the customers so far, according to Owda. “We’re doing great,” he said.

