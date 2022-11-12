 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois Boy Scouts hosting food drive

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Boy Scout Troops throughout Central Illinois will be accepting non-perishable food during the annual Scouting for Food food drive Nov. 12 through 19 at various locations.

Drop-off sites:

  • Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., Decatur
  • First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur
  • Joe’s Pizza, 114 E. Main St., Shelbyville
  • Save-a-lot, 1 W. 4th St., Pana
  • Sullivan Scout Cabin, 2 E. Park Drive, Sullivan
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

