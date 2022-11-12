Central Illinois Boy Scouts hosting food drive

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Boy Scout Troops throughout Central Illinois will be accepting non-perishable food during the annual Scouting for Food food drive Nov. 12 through 19 at various locations.
- Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., Decatur
- First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur
- Joe’s Pizza, 114 E. Main St., Shelbyville
- Save-a-lot, 1 W. 4th St., Pana
- Sullivan Scout Cabin, 2 E. Park Drive, Sullivan
From the archives: Boy Scouts and Decatur
Campfire
Boy Scout camp store
Camp Robert Faries pool
Opening and closing camp for the day
Totem pole
Building of gate
Activities
Handicraft
Knot work
Washing dishes
Award Ribbons
