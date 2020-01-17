Central Illinois keto dieters, experts talk weight loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elizabeth Hassinger, a registered dietitian at Crossing Healthcare, made similar points, saying the diet leads to quick, substantial weight loss and is great for stabilizing seizures.

Cloney said appetite hormones, ghrelin and leptin, send signals to someone’s brain when they are hungry and when they are full.

"Normally somebody who goes on a fad diet, (the hormones) still signal 'I'm still hungry, I'm not full, I need to eat more, I'm starving.' " she said. "What's odd with this diet, they don't do that."

Cloney said lipid and cholesterol levels in ketogenic dieters also look good, but long-term studies are unknown.

"These people are more successful with losing weight than some of those other fad diets, so that's a plus,” she said.

For women with polycystic ovarian syndrome who struggle to lose weight, this diet is beneficial, Hassinger said.

She said it could be beneficial for a diabetic if their cholesterol and blood sugar levels are decent.

Know the facts, experts say