DECATUR — The Valentine’s Day "Cheers to Chocolate" candy and bake sale will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital lobby.
Hosted by the Partners of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, the sale will remain open until the products are gone.
The event will feature homemade chocolate treats, as well as raffles for cash and St. Louis Cardinals tickets. Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Funds raised from the event will benefit the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.
For more information on Cheers to Chocolate, call 217-864-4288.
5 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts you can order online
Heart hoop earrings
Spa kit
Relationship game
Dried flower boquet
Tea gift set
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might find yourself in the mood for a romantic comedy movie night. Here are 10 of the best.
If you’re looking for a way to show you care without dropping your dinner date budget on one gift, these $50 and under presents are the perfec…
Money might not be able to buy love, but a little of it can buy a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift for the man in your life.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.